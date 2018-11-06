Voters are headed to the polls for Midterm Election voting… Where to vote in Marion County

It’s now been two years since the election that launched the Donald Trump presidency, and voters are expected to turn out in high numbers today for the midterms with many key races in play that could have an effect on the next two years leading up to 2020.
While many took advantage of early voting from mid-October to November 1st, there’s still plenty of folks who wait until election day to head to the polls.
In Tennessee, voters will see the highly watched federal and state races. This includes the race for Governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
Tennessee’s gubernatorial race is between Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean. Lee is a businessman serving as CEO and CHairman of the Lee Company, while Dean is the former mayor of Nashville.
The U.S. Senate race — a much-heated race in Tennessee to fill the seat vacated by Bob Corker is between former Tennessee Governor and Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn.
Undoubtedly this is the most-heated race and it’s been near-impossible to escape the barrage of TV and radio advertisements from these two candidates and groups supporting one or the other. With a win from either tonight, hopefully, the paid-for mud-slinging will slowly come to a halt.
Several other independent candidates are also on the ballot for both of these races across the state.
In Marion County, the US House of Representatives race for District 4 is between incumbent Republican Scott DesJarlais and the Democrat Mariah Phillips Michael Shupe is also on the ballot as an independent candidate.
The Tennessee House of Representatives District 39 race is between Republican Iris Rudder and Democrat Sharon “Layne” Adams while the District 92 race is between Republican Rick Tillis and Democrat C.S. “Scott” Coffey.
Other items on the ballot in Marion County include some local city races…
Alderman for Jasper — Mac Bumpus, Leon Rash, and Jason Turner.
Kimball Alderman also on the ballot include Teresa Lofty Childs, Renae Keef, and Johnny Sisk.
New Hope has no candidates qualified for their alderman race leaving it open for a write-in.
Terry Lawson is on the ballot for alderman in Powells Crossroads as well as Greg Davis. Dwight Richards is the only candidate on the ballot for Mayor in Powells Crossroads.
South Pittsburg City Commission District 4 candidates include incumbent Paul Don King who faces Delorah Starkey and Matt Stone for that seat. Ronnie Lancaster is the candidate for the District 3 seat.
Whitwell City Commission candidates include William K. Adams, Mike Dillon, and Joshua Eggert-Michael.
The other big item on the ballot for Marion voters is the Consumption on Premises Referendum….where voters will vote FOR or AGAINST the legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in Marion County. This is also commonly referred to as ‘Liquor by the Drink” — allowing restaurants, hotels, private clubs, and other establishments the ability to apply for and receive a license to sell liquor for consumption on their premises.
MarionCountyMessenger.com will have live election results and updates through the evening on Tuesday…stay with us for updates!
Where to Vote in Marion County & What You Need to Know…
According to the Marion County Election Commission, the county had 15,245 registered voters as of December 2017, and with only a portion of those having taken advantage of early voting, the remaining voters can participate by casting their ballot in their precincts on Tuesday.
You can take a look at the same ballot for Marion County here…or by visiting the Marion County Election Commission website.
There are 17 polling locations in Marion County, all of which will be open from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM CDT.
If you’re unsure of your polling location, the “Go Vote Tennessee” desktop and mobile app can help you search for your specific location based on the address on your voter registration card.
Remember to make sure you have your government-issued photo ID with you when you vote. A driver’s license or passport will work. You can view a full list of accepted forms of identification on the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security website.
Listed below are the locations of Marion County polling places that will be open from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM CDT on Election Day:
|PRECINCT
|POLLING PLACE
|ADDRESS
|South Pittsburg – Dist. 1
|Senior Citizens Activity Center
|315 Elm Ave., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|New Hope – Dist. 1
|New Hope Volunteer Fire Dept
|2610 Hwy. 156, S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Orme – Dist. 1
|Orme Community Center/Fire Dept.
|796 Orme Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Lodge – Dist. 1
|Sweetens Cove Volunteer Fire Dept.
|6200 Sweetens Cove Rd., S. Pittsburg, 37380
|Monteagle – Dist. 2
|Monteagle City Hall
|16 Dixie Lee Avenue, Kimball, 37347
|Kimball – Dist. 2
|Kimball City Hall
|649 Main St., Kimball, 37347
|Shellmound – Dist. 2
|Havrons Chapel United Methodist Church
|3267 Shellmound Rd., Jasper, 37347
|Haletown-Ladds – Dist. 2
|Haletown Volunteer Fire Dept.
|337 Hales Bar Rd., Guild, 37340
|Jasper – Dist. 3
|Richard K. Lawson Building
|300 Ridley Ave., Jasper, 37347
|Foster Falls – Dist. 4
|Foster Falls Community Center
|8484 Hwy. 150, Sequatchie, 37347
|Whitwell Mtn. – Dist. 4
|Whitwell Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|7395 Hwy. 108, Whitwell, 37397
|Sequatchie – Dist. 4
|Sequatchie Volunteer Fire Dept.
|184 Handle Street, Sequatchie, 37347
|Waldens Ridge – Dist. 4
|Suck Creek Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|5695 Hwy. 27, Chattanooga, 37405
|Elder Mtn. – Dist. 2
|Elder Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
|930 Cumberland Rd., Chattanooga, 37405
|River Canyon – Dist. 4
|Stanley Independent Baptist Church
|20085 River Canyon Rd., Chattanooga, 37419
|Whitwell – Dist. 5
|Whitwell First Baptist Church
|1970 N Main St., Whitwell, 37397
|Powells Crossroads – Dist. 5
|Crossroads Volunteer Fire Dept.
|140 Alvin York Hwy., Whitwell, 37397