Christmas Parades and Holiday Events for the Marion County Area 2018

It’s that time of the year when we start feeling the holiday spirit and try to find ways to enjoy the Christmas Season with our friends, neighbors, family and loved ones. Here’s a list of some upcoming Christmas Parades and other events around the area for you to enjoy this 2018 season…
Monday December 3 & Tuesday December 4
- Elf, Jr. The Musical at Jasper Elementary – 6:30 PM CST (tix available at JES office)
Wednesday December 5
- Live Nativity at Kimball Baptist Church (Kimball, TN): From 6-8pm CST
Thursday December 6
- Live Nativity at Kimball Baptist Church (Kimball, TN): From 6-8pm CST
- Elf, Jr. The Musical at Jasper Elementary – 6:30 PM CST (tix available at JES office)
Friday December 7
- Live Nativity at Kimball Baptist Church (Kimball, TN): From 6-8pm CST
- Red Bank Christmas Festival (Red Bank, TN): 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at City Park
- Ringgold Downhome Christmas Expo (Ringgold, GA): 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Ringgold Depot – Official
- Candlelight Tours at the Vann House*(Chatsworth, GA): 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Chief Vann House Historic Site
Saturday December 8
- Adventure Offroad Park Christmas Toy Run 2018 for MCSD (South Pittsburg): 10am – 7pm CST
- Jingle Bell Square (Scottsboro, AL): From 9am-8pm CST
- Christmas in the Streets (Chickamauga, GA): 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- The Nutcracker* (Chattanooga, TN): Tivoli Theatre
- A Walk Through Bethlehem (Ringgold, GA): 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Crosspointe Church
- Ringgold Downhome Christmas Expo (Ringgold, GA): 11:00 am – 7:00 pm at Ringgold Depot – Official
- Candlelight Tours at the Vann House*(Chatsworth, GA): 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Chief Vann House Historic Site
- A Christmas Tail 5K and Mutt Strut* (Chattanooga, TN): 8:00 am – 11:00 am at The Tap House
- Christmas in the Streets & Parade (Chickamauga, GA): 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
- Polk County Christmas Parade (Benton, TN): 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Sunday, December 9
- The Nutcracker* (Chattanooga, TN): Tivoli Theatre
Saturday, December 15
- South Pittsburg Annual Christmas Parade (South Pittsburg, TN): Begins at 10am CST
- Bridgeport, AL Annual Christmas Parade (Bridgeport, AL): Begins at 11:30am CST
- Jasper Annual Christmas Parade (Jasper, TN): Begins at 6pm CST
- First Baptist South Pittsburg Cantata “What A Beautiful Name”: 7pm CST
- Home for the Holidays Concert (Chattanooga, TN): 7:30 pm at Tivoli Theater
- Wreaths Across Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN): Noon at Chattanooga National Cemetary
- A Walk Through Bethlehem (Ringgold, GA): 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Crosspointe Church
- Breakfast with Santa (Signal Mountain, TN): 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Signal Crest United Methodist Church
- “Nooga Nutcracker” (Chattanooga, TN): 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm at Walker Theatre
Sunday, December 16
- Home for the Holidays Concert* (Chattanooga, TN): 7:30 pm at the Tivoli Theater
- Christmas At Red Clay* (Cleveland, TN): 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Red Clay State Historic Park
…OTHER HOLIDAY EVENTS…
- Rock City’s “Enchanted Garden of Lights” runs through January 21st, Hours vary by date (closed Christmas Eve). More info at http://www.seerockcity.com/events/entry/enchanted-garden-of-lights
- IIce On the Landing at the Choo Choo Gardens… Ice skating fun returns through January 21st, Hours vary by day. Open select hours — more at www.iceonthelanding.com.
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s North Pole Limited Adventures run on select dates through Dec. 30th. Real trains take riders on an imaginary journey to the North Pole. Along the way, you’ll be treated to refreshments, storytelling, and occasional sing-a-longs. As the train gently rolls down the rails, a number of lighted displays can be seen outside. Once the train pulls into the “North Pole”, a special guest boards for a visit. Evening trains depart at 5:30pm and 7:30pm EST. Earlier trips on Saturdays have been added departing at 11:30, 1:30 & 3:30pm EST. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/north-pole-limited
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s Hiwassee Holiday Train — All aboard for a Hiwassee Holiday Adventure! For the second time, “Santa Trains” will operate along the beautiful Hiwassee River from Delano to Reliance. First, parking for this trip will take place at Hiwassee River RR (9406 U.S. Highway 411) in Delano, TN rather than the Etowah Depot. Upon departure, riders will enjoy light refreshments, storytelling, and Christmas carols. When the train arrives at the turn back location in Reliance, Santa will board and walk through the train greeting children during the return trip. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/santas-hiwassee-holiday-train
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s The Summerville Santa Special: All aboard for a Georgia holiday adventure: The Summerville Santa Special Train Ride! Trains depart from the festively-decorated, historic Summerville Depot for a one-hour and 15-minute ride to Trion and return. Along the way, riders will be treated to light refreshments, storytelling, and Christmas carols. As the train pulls into Trion, Santa Claus will climb aboard and walk through the train greeting children during the return ride to Summerville. Tickets are $18 for everyone age 2 & up (plus nominal handling fee.) More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/summerville-santa-special
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s Night Caps with St. Nick: Guests will board our first-class, round-end observation car for a journey to the North Pole at TVRM’s Grand Junction Station. Along the way, attendants will serve beverages and dessert plates while costumed storytellers and entertainers read “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” sing carols and entertain passengers during the trip. Upon arriving at the North Pole, St. Nicholas (the original Santa) will board the train. St. Nicholas will visit with guests and talk about Christmas past until the train returns to Grand Junction Station. This adults-only excursion. Persons under 21 years of age are not permitted. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/nightcaps-with-st-nick
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s Christmas Dinner Train: Enjoy a four-course dining experience on board a restored 1924 dining car while traveling leisurely through portions of Chattanooga on the Railroad Museum’s Christmas Special Dinner Train. This unique opportunity allows patrons to enjoy not only a railroad excursion trip but also fine dining en route while the train travels along the rails. Passengers are encouraged to choose their entrée as tickets are ordered. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/christmas-special-dinner-train
- Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Train: Trips include a three-course dining experience usually on board a restored 1924 dining car. Excursion trains will depart from Chattanooga’s Grand Junction Station in the evening, traveling at a leisurely pace through portions of urban East Chattanooga before reversing direction and returning to Grand Junction. (Departure times is 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) The travel time is just right for the complete meal in a vintage dining car. More at http://www.tvrail.com/events-exhibits/rides/new-years-eve-dinner-train
- Ruby Falls Christmas Underground Enjoy a magical holiday adventure for the whole family! Visit the Ruby Falls gem mines and discover Joystone, a rare gemstone that helps spread the spirit of Christmas! An adventure to see Santa leads to an ice cave where you will watch gemstone miners play, catch a view of the Northern Lights and journey through the Sugar Plum Fairy Village. Help Santa and his miners search for Joystone and experience the celebration of this special holiday! More info now at http://www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/ruby-falls-christmas-underground/
- The Tennessee Aquarium’s “Holidays Under the Peaks” brings the wonders of nature and some of the greatest gifts to share with family and friends. This year, the Aquarium is offering nearly a dozen fun ways to make special memories with the ones you love. During Holidays Under the Peaks, guests of all ages will be delighted by new holiday programs, SCUBA Claus sightings and more. More at www.tennesseeaquarium.com.
If you have an upcoming event that’s not listed here, please email the info — including time, date, ticketing information (if necessary) and location and contact info to us — Editor@MarionCountyMessenger.com