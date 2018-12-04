Man accused of threats against Sequatchie County High School released on bond with multiple charges

Zachary Damian Key has been released on bond as of last week, but returns to court today (Tuesday, Dec. 4th, 2018) to face charges of making false reports, 5 counts of statutory rape, and rape/sexual battery.
Key, a former Sequatchie County High School student was charged for threatening to “shoot up” the school on social media back in March. While being questioned for those accusations, it came to light that Key was involved in an ongoing statutory rape investigation which has led to additional charges.
Judge Justin Angel set bond for Key at $5,000 in Sequatchie County Circuit Court Wednesday, Nov. 28, with the following restrictions: Key must live with his grandmother, wear a GPS tracking monitor, and have no access to the internet and no contact with the victim.
