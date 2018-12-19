Semi catches fire in I-24 crash in Marion County on Tuesday

A semi-truck caught fire on Tuesday afternoon along I-24 eastbound near Kimball causing traffic delays that lasted for quite some time causing a backup from the scene all the way back to the foot of Monteagle Mountain.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) was forced to keep the right lane of traffic closed for several hours in order to clear the scene.
Local authorities and TDOT confirmed that no injuries occurred in the incident.
