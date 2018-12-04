«

»

Print this Post

Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatcher indicted by Hamilton County Grand Jury

December 4, 2018

by editor

December 4, 2018

Jennifer Hicks

A Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatcher has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for going into the records system and obtaining private information.

25-year-old Jennifer Hicks of Dunlap is charged with unlawful electronic surveillance, three counts of misuse of official information, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of unlawful electronic surveillance and computer offenses.

The indictment said she obtained information that had been gained from a wiretap and made it public.

According to the indictment, it says she took the action “for her benefit or to harm another.”

Comments on Facebook

comments

About the author

editor

Permanent link to this article: https://marioncountymessenger.com/2018/12/tennessee-highway-patrol-dispatcher-indicted-by-hamilton-county-grand-jury/