Tennessee Highway Patrol Dispatcher indicted by Hamilton County Grand Jury

A Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatcher has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for going into the records system and obtaining private information.
25-year-old Jennifer Hicks of Dunlap is charged with unlawful electronic surveillance, three counts of misuse of official information, three counts of official misconduct, two counts of unlawful electronic surveillance and computer offenses.
The indictment said she obtained information that had been gained from a wiretap and made it public.
According to the indictment, it says she took the action “for her benefit or to harm another.”