Terry “Fuzz” Parker selected as Whitwell Mayor

Following the retirement of Whitwell Mayor Linda Hooper in recent weeks, the position was once again open following the November election.
According to Whitwell’s city charter, the board of commissioners select a mayor for the city from those on the board.
Current commissioners include Sandra Crabtree, Terry “Fuzz” Parker, Jimmy Nunley and newly-elected commissioners Mike Dillon and Joshua Eggert-Michael.
Crabtree, Dillon and Parker all volunteered their names for consideration of their fellow commissioners.
Parker was chosen for the city’s top job with Nunley remaining in his role as vice mayor.
Parker, who spent 39-years in the law enforcement field, retired as police chief in Powells Crossroads in May 2017 where he’d served the city for 18 years following work with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and police departments in Jasper, Tracy City and Whitwell.