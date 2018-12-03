UPDATE: Arsonist wanted in Whitwell High fire arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Department

The suspect wanted for starting a fire at Whitwell High School over the weekend has been arrested.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie “Bo” Burnett says through video surveillance and evidence recovered at the scene, investigators were able to link the arson attempt to 18-year-old Robert Cameron Dalton of Whitwell.
Burnett says Dalton was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was issued and other clues linked him to the fire.
At the press conference on Monday afternoon, investigators confirmed that Dalton was a former student of the school; however, they would not elaborate on any possible motives at this time, stating that more would come to light as the matter went to court. The Sheriff said this was Dalton’s first run-in with local law enforcement.
Dalton has been charged with arson and burglary and is being held at the Marion County Jail at this time. No bond has been set at this time.
