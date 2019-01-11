Congressman Scott DesJarlais supports Trump’s Border Policy “100 Percent”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Scott DesJarlais issued the following statement supporting stronger border and immigration security, after the President’s Oval Office address to the nation on Tuesday night:
“Weak border security and bad laws are causing a humanitarian crisis at the southern border and in our local communities. Erecting more effective physical barriers would prevent drug and human smuggling into the U.S. We need more border agents and ICE officers, too, but Democrats oppose a wall, a fence and even ICE itself. But over ninety percent of heroin crosses into the U.S. from Mexico, killing Americans, and cartels and gangs are also smuggling women and children. Illegal immigration is overwhelming our court system.
“The President presented these clear facts, including his offers to sign legislation Democrats supported until he took office. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are now describing the most important issue confronting our country as a diversion and distraction. Tennesseans have been promised border security for years, and I’m 100 percent behind President Trump’s efforts to finally solve the problem.”