Jasper Highlands Establishes Wellness Center, Restaurant And General Store

Jasper Highlands, a mountain community on the Cumberland Plateau, is constructing a 4,300-square foot wellness center, restaurant and general store. The complex, which will be known as The Village, will be open to the public and located atop Jasper Mountain just before the gates to the community.
“The Village will expand our exceptional amenities for residents, while providing a unique destination for visitors and an unforgettable dining experience above the clouds,” said John “Thunder” Thornton, CEO of Thunder Enterprises and developer of Jasper Highlands.
“By adding a wellness center, restaurant and general store, we’re increasing our investment in Marion County and extending our mountain-top experience to people throughout the county and beyond. When the restaurant opens later next year, we’ll have about 300 people living at Jasper Highlands, and The Village will be a significant gathering place for our community.”
Mr. Thornton has engaged Chattanooga-based restaurant group, SquareOne Holdings to develop and manage the restaurant at The Village and Forte Fitness to operate the wellness center. The restaurant will provide panoramic views of the Tennessee River and valley below. SquareOne, which owns and operates STIR and State of Confusion in Chattanooga, is known for high quality, fresh, made-from-scratch food and a high standard of service and hospitality and will bring the same approach to The Village.
“The restaurant at The Village will offer an experience unlike anything in the area and will significantly enhance dining options in Jasper and the surrounding community,” said Allen Corey, founder and president of SquareOne Holdings. “On top of great service, food and drinks, the views from overlooking the Tennessee Valley will be unmatched by any restaurant in the region.”
Jasper Highlands is 25 minutes west of Chattanooga just off Interstate 24, making the restaurant a close destination for diners from the Scenic City as well as travelers passing through the area. The Village will also include a general store, which will offer gifts, mementos and staple goods.
With a membership, Marion County residents will be able to join the wellness center, which will feature free weights, treadmills, cardio equipment, bikes and row machines as well as lockers and showers. Forte Fitness will lead personal training sessions and classes like spinning and yoga.
Construction is underway on The Village, with the wellness center expected to be completed by spring 2019 and the restaurant slated for a fall opening.
The Village expands the amenities available to Jasper Highlands residents living atop the 8,893-acre mountain. Property owners also have access to a community open air pavilion, three-story gazebo, swimming pool, tennis and pickle ball courts, dog park, green space, children’s playground and nature trails.
Established in 2012, the community is home to over 190 people from 42 different states and four countries. Jasper Highlands has its own water system, volunteer fire department and Gigabit-speed fiber internet to enhance the safety and quality of life of residents.