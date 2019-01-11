Tennessee American Water presents donation to Whitwell High School for State Championship rings

Tennessee American Water made a donation of $10,000 today to Whitwell High School toward the purchase of state championship football rings. The football team won its first ever TSSAA Class A state title in December. The coach announced a fundraising effort to purchase rings for the team members.
“We are so happy and proud for the Whitwell Tigers on their first state championship win in football,” said Tennessee American Water President Val Armstrong. “Residents and others have rallied to raise funds so that the players will have a memento of this great moment in their school’s history.
“We have several employees who attended the school and we know how much this means to the community,” said Sequatchie Valley Superintendent of Operations Michael Griffith. “Our donation shows our support for this effort and we hope it brings them all the way to their goal.”
“My family has lived in Whitwell for generations and I went to Whitwell and played ball,” said Junior Atterton, Tennessee American Water field services representative. “I was so proud watching the team win the championship and today I’m so proud for the company I work for making some dreams come true.”
“We’re extremely grateful,” said Whitwell Tigers Head Football Coach Randall Boldin. “This is helpful to our program and it will go a long way. We are a small community and this will help us grow our program.”
ABOUT TENNESSEE AMERICAN WATER
Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 375,000 people in Tennessee and northern Georgia. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found by visiting www.tennesseeamwater.com.