TVA to do blasting on Raccoon Mountain this week, which may be heard in parts of our area

TVA will be blasting old cables this week on top of Raccoon Mountain that extend down to Moccasin Bend.
The blasting will take place from Tuesday until Thursday, January 15th – January 17th, 2019.
TVA said their blasting window each day will be 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM CST.
All recreation trails on Raccoon Mountain will be closed through January 18th, 2019 to allow for the blasting.
Also, during the blasting times/dates above, traffic will be stopped on Elder Mountain Road and Raccoon Mountain Road.
Officials say the blasts may be heard throughout the downtown Chattanooga and surrounding areas that may cause alarm to some residents, it was stated, which is why they want to get the info out to the public.