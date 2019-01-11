Whitwell High School Wrestling results

Whitwell High School’s Wrestling Team faced Coffee County on January 3rd, 2019 in a match. Here’s the results from that:
Whitwell (WHIT) 57.0, Coffee County High Shcool (CFCHS) 19.0
145: Amado Gomez (WHIT) over Zack Bush (CFCHS) (Fall 3:32) 152: John King (WHIT) over Devin Judge (CFCHS) (Fall 0:54) 160: Jacob Roberts (WHIT) over Dakota Chalker (CFCHS) (Fall 2:26) 170: Jacob Phillips (CFCHS) over (WHIT) (For.) 182: Allen Ashworth (WHIT) over Reynaldo Reyes (CFCHS) (Fall 0:58) 195: Mason keel (WHIT) over (CFCHS) (For.) 220: Christopher Speagle (CFCHS) over (WHIT) (For.) 285: James Headrick (WHIT) over Cardin Stump (CFCHS) (DQ) 106: Alexander George (WHIT) over Gabriel Westbrook (CFCHS) (Fall 0:52) 113: Hunter Massey (CFCHS) over Luke Dobson (WHIT) (Dec 7-3) 120: Brett Francis (CFCHS) over Brice Barton (WHIT) (MD 11-2) 126: Benton Magouirk (WHIT) over (CFCHS) (For.) 132: Cooper Horton (WHIT) over Hunter Waring (CFCHS) (Dec 6-2) 138: Jaren Thames (WHIT) over Gavin Prater (CFCHS) (Fall 1:42)
You can find more details regarding this dual using the following link.
http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/seasons/LoadBalance.jsp?pageName=DualMatches.jsp&dualId=3181213132
In another meetup earlier this week on Tuesday, The Tigers hosted Rhea County. Here’s the results from that: