Winter weather expected to impact the Sequatchie Valley and Marion County next week

Winter Weather Update Saturday 1/26/19 @ 7:30 PM CDT
Our first shot of significant winter weather (finally?) is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. A strong polar low (polar vortex) will set up across the northern US early next week. A strong arctic cold front will swing through the region on Tuesday bringing with it very cold temperatures and even a shot at some accumulating snowfall for the southeast.
Temperatures Monday night will remain in the lower 40s (don’t be fooled). The cold front is expected to blast southward early Tuesday morning. Precipitation may begin as a little rain before quickly transitioning to all snow.
Forecast models are showing perhaps a quick burst of heavy snowfall for a time Tuesday morning. Now, all the snow haters are likely saying the ground and roads will be too warm. Well, in this case, two things will happen that will disprove this statement.
First, if heavy snow does indeed come down even briefly the snowfall rates may overpower ground temperatures allowing for accumulations to occur. This may be one of those times with pockets of heavier snow showers. And second, temperatures will be crashing into the lower 20s during the day Tuesday. That’s right… the lower 20s. We will then be susceptible to a phenomenon that is usually common up north, but not totally impossible this far south.That phenomenon is called a flash freeze. Basically, air temperatures drop quickly well below freezing allowing the first inch or two of the ground to freeze very quickly. This allows roads to quickly freeze as well.
Now how much snow and how cold? The high temperature on Tuesday will likely occur around midnight with dropping temperatures through the day. Along and just behind the front there is enough moisture to put down a quick 1-3 inches of snowfall, maybe a bit higher on the plateau where a bit heavier precipitation can take place. Since we are talking about a very dry and cold air mass moving into the region, expect snow to shut off pretty rapidly (by afternoon if not a bit sooner).
Some complications and unknowns do exist in these type of patterns. I’m pretty confident that we’ll see some winter weather, however, exact totals are a bit tougher to call. In a lot of these cases, the dry air arrives sooner than expected limiting the amounts a bit. However, if we get a couple of pretty heavy bursts we’ll certainly see enough to coat the ground. Travel problem will also develop.
Cold temperatures and wind chill values as low as the single digits can be expected late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Most locations will likely drop into the upper teens for Wednesday morning.
Remember to bring in your pets and also check on your elderly neighbors to make sure they have adequate and safe heat.
