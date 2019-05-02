Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty announces Property Management Division available to Marion County

Chattanooga, TN — Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty is happy to announce the launch of their Property Management Division. Established in 1978, Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty is a well-known name throughout the Greater Chattanooga area and surrounding counties.
The Property Management Division, headed up by Property Manager Michelle Hall, will serve Hamilton, Bradley, Rhea, Marion, Sequatchie, Meigs, and Bledsoe Counties.
Michelle has over 20 years of management experience with 14 of those years in Property Management. Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty’s goal is to provide a residential property management service that stands out from the rest by going above and beyond the expectations of both property owners and tenants.
Property owners may choose either a Lease-only or Full Management option. The Lease-only option is designed to allow owners to lease out their properties worry and hassle-free. The Full Management option makes it easy for anyone to own investment real estate – from those with just a single home to rent all the way to the seasoned real estate investor with multiple properties.
Regardless, no more late-night calls, no more stress. With either option, we will handle all the marketing and provide friendly service.
With the Full Management Option, Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty Property Management will handle everything from start to finish.
Please contact Michelle today for your free consultation.
Coldwell Banker Pryor Realty – Property Management
Michelle Hall – Property Manager
423-551-4000
Michelle@ColdwellBankerPryor.com