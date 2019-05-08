Jasper Highlands opens Wellness Center, adds microbrewery to restaurant plans

JASPER, Tenn. – As Jasper Highlands continues to grow with the recent addition of 190 new lots, its Wellness Center is now open, and a microbrewery will be added to the restaurant currently under construction. The Jasper Highlands Wellness Center is available to residents of the mountain community on the Cumberland Plateau as well as people from the surrounding area. In association with Forte Fitness, the Wellness Center provides 4,300 square feet of space for personal training, spinning, classes and individual workouts.
“In creating the Jasper Highlands community, our central focus is realizing a high quality of life, and having great amenities is key to enjoying where you live,” said John “Thunder” Thornton, CEO of Thunder Enterprises and developer of Jasper Highlands. “Forte Fitness and the Wellness Center are a great addition to our community that will enhance the wellbeing of our residents and neighbors around the region.”
The newly constructed facility features a complete state-of-the-art gym with free weights, manual cable systems and a variety cardiovascular equipment open to all members. The center also includes two fully equipped private training suites designed for truly private one-on-one personal training and a fitness classroom equipped for spin classes, yoga, Pilates and more.
Set in the beauty of Jasper Highlands, the facility has a spa-like atmosphere complete with men’s and women’s locker rooms, showers, eight flat screen TVs and a BOSE surround sound speaker system. The space is programmed by Forte Fitness, a Chattanooga-based fitness studio centered on helping people build and maintain true health that works for them every day. The Forte Fitness training team will be there to educate, care and lead all the fitness programming at the Jasper Highlands Wellness Center.
“Our goal is to come alongside the community of Jasper Highlands to improve their overall health and quality of life so people can thrive and live their best life,” said Julian Kaufman, owner of Forte Fitness. “We believe in building functional bodies, developing cardiovascular fitness and encouraging a lifestyle of healthy eating habits, and we couldn’t ask for a more health-promoting setting than the Jasper Highlands Wellness Center set in the backdrop of Jasper Mountain and the Tennessee Valley.”
While Jasper Highlands has finished construction of the Wellness Center, work has begun on a restaurant and microbrewery at The Village. To develop and manage it, Jasper Highlands is teaming up with SquareOne Holdings, which owns and operates STIR and State of Confusion in Chattanooga. The restaurant and microbrewery atop Jasper Mountain is scheduled to open this fall, which will increase dining and gathering options within the region.
The Village, which features the Wellness Center and restaurant, will also include a general store offering gifts, mementos and staple goods. In addition to The Village, Jasper Highlands residents have access to amenities such as a community open-air pavilion, three-story gazebo, swimming pool, playground, tennis and pickle ball courts, dog park, green space and nature trails.
The new Wellness Center is open now and will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with after-hours access for members. People interested in a membership can drop by the center during its main hours of operation or email jasperhighlandswellness@gmail.com to get signed up.
For more information about Jasper Highlands, visit www.jasperhighlands.com.
About Jasper Highlands
Jasper Highlands is a private community in Southeast Tennessee located on the top of Jasper Mountain, overlooking the Cumberland Plateau, Tennessee River and Nickajack Lake. Miles of nature trails filled with wildlife, waterfalls and spectacular views run through the scenic landscape. Located within 25 minutes of downtown Chattanooga and within six minutes of grocery, hardware and other retail outlets, Jasper Highlands offers residents all the benefits of a scenic escape along with an easy daily commute. For more information about Jasper Highlands, contact 1-888-777-5758 or visit www.jasperhighlands.com.
About Thunder Enterprises
Thunder Enterprises, located in Kimball, Tennessee, is a developer of fine homes and master-planned communities in Tennessee, Wyoming, Montana, North Carolina and Hawaii. Since 1991, Thunder Enterprises has been a premier property real estate developer involved in many local and regional projects. For more information, please visit www.jasperhighlands.com.