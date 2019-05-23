Marion County detective involved in accidental shooting

A female detective with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was accidentally shot in the leg on Wednesday afternoon at the Sheriff’s Office in Jasper.
According to Sheriff Bo Burnette, the victim’s partner was unloading his AR-15 rifle when it accidentally fired, shooting his partner who was walking by at the time in the back of the leg.
She was rushed to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga by Puckett EMS with a police escort involving several Marion County law enforcement agencies.
The sheriff says the detective’s leg was broken and a pin was inserted during surgery yesterday. He said she is expected to be okay and was in stable condition, but may need to undergo an additional surgery soon.
Sheriff Burnette said the two detectives had worked together for five years and were very close.
“He’s a total wreck. It’s a bad, bad situation,” Sheriff Burnette told the news media.
The names of those involved have not yet been officially released by the Sheriff’s Department. The TBI is investigating the incident.