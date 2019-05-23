South Pittsburg students graduate from St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School celebrated the 2018-2019 school year with a weekend of ceremonies culminating in the graduation of the Class of 2019.
The 37 members of the St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Class of 2019 will enroll in 30 different schools, from the University of California, Santa Cruz to Rhode Island School of Design.
Davis Gill is a three-year, day student from South Pittsburg, Tenn. He received numerous awards in track and field, holds the school’s Triple Jump record, and qualified for this year’s State Track & Field championships. He will attend University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. Davis is the son of David Gill and Jocelyn Gill.
Ben Mathews is a seven-year, day student from South Pittsburg, Tenn. He was an honors student and received numerous awards over the years for baseball and football. He was recipient of this year’s Spanish VI award. Ben will attend East Tennessee State University. He is the son of Betsy Jacobs and James Mathews.