A Touch of Magic
By Jeremy Wininger
Mara would never wish for excitement again. She would never wish that her life was an adventure. She would never want anything but her own boring life in boring Tibson, Georgia, from now on. She ran as these thoughts raced, incoherently, through her mind. There was no way for her to know that her fear, as much as her panting breath and her feet slamming into the ground, was drawing the thing closer. Whatever it was it was, it was big. Big and fast.
This wasn’t how things were supposed to go. She had decided to take a walk in the woods behind her home, a house that she had just moved into the previous week. It was a small single-story ranch house that was far enough away from town that you could see the stars at night. Finally, she felt like an adult; this was her first place away from her parents. She had just finished putting the last of the moving boxes into the rooms where they would be unpacked when her mom and dad left. They had a thirty-minute drive to get back to Dalton, and Mara was just too restless to unpack now. The house had come at a great price for a rental and was on a big piece of land. She still had some daylight left, so she had figured she could take a walk and get to know the area. She had changed her clothes and was dressed in shorts, a t-shirt, and hiking boots, with her shoulder length red hair tied back in its typical ponytail.
It was a warm evening, and the land seemed to be pretty good for hiking. She was taking her time and attempting to get as familiar with her surroundings as she could. Unfortunately, she had not familiarized herself with the weather report. She had broken a sweat and found herself blowing the hair out of her eyes, an old habit of hers, when the rain started. At her slow pace she had probably gone about a mile or 2 in the last half hour.
It seemed to come out of nowhere, a hard rain that bordered on the torrential. She tried to start back to her place, but, between the wind and rain, her sense of direction was thrown off. Unwittingly, Mara found herself moving further away from civilization and safety. She realized her mistake after about ten minutes of half jogging. Her clothes were soaked through, and she had a chill despite the hot Georgia summer. A sense of foreboding grew in the back of her mind. Everything around her was unfamiliar, and it was getting dark.
She slowed to a stop and felt the noise before she could hear it. A slow slithering rasp. Something that seemed reptilian somehow. Mara’s limbs felt heavy, almost numb, as she turned warily. It was like a lizard in some way. It was also like a whale. The bottom line was that it didn’t make sense. Its shape wasn’t conceivable. Mara looked straight at it and couldn’t understand what she was seeing. Its form was fluid and solid. It stank of death and made her skin crawl. Its unintelligent roar was both overwhelming and, somehow, quiet. Every moment, the thing was more confusing to her senses. In that sanity testing moment, it was only the adrenaline flowing through her veins that kept her blood from curdling. Before the fear could stop her cold, her flight instinct kicked in, and she fled. Her burst of speed excited whatever the beast was and sent it to chase.
Time seemed to jump for Mara. She had no clue how far or long she had run, nor what direction, before she could comprehend the world around her. She didn’t need to look back to know the thunder noise was the creature in pursuit. The light had faded, and she couldn’t see in front of her, as she stumbled to the bottom of the hill. The shock of hitting the ground cleared her head a bit, and she scrambled up the steep hill. The thudding crashes (was that thing knocking trees over?!) grew louder, as it closed the distance to her.
If not for the tree roots jutting out from the mud, there would have been no way that Mara could have made it up the hill before that thing reached her. Hands and knees scraped and bleeding, she rolled onto the top of the small hill. Rain continued to fall on her, as exhaustion settled in to where the adrenaline had been moments earlier. Shaking, she made her way back to her feet as the thing roared. Something about the noise pushed her back to the edge. It almost made her fade out again, like she had when first she ran from it.
Its claws sunk into the hillside, and it climbed. She could feel its desire. It wanted to consume her, to consume everything. Not just her body, but everything that made her who she was. She could feel the roots snapping against her fingertips and the mud sliding under her nails. For a brief moment, she was the creature as much as she was herself. She lurched forward, becoming fully herself again. There was a hand on her upper arm, grasping hard and pulling.
“Miss, you’ve got to co-“
Mara instinctively threw a fist forward, punching the man in front of her before she could register anything about him. The punch knocked him to the ground. The rifle that had been in his other hand bounced and skittered towards the edge of the hill. He pushed himself up to his feet quickly. Mara almost lashed out with a kick, when she felt the beast start to top the hill. The man looked quickly between Mara, the creature, and the gun, seemed to make up his mind, and grabbed Mara again. He moved with an urgency that left no room for argument or hesitation.
Together, he and Mara raced away from the creature. It’s sick and slick hide was shimmering in the dimly lit rain, as it continued pulling itself over the edge of the hill. As the stranger pulled Mara forward at a speed she would not have dared in the dark even if it weren’t raining, she made out a small cabin at the bottom of the other side of the hill. This side sloped gently, right to the back door of the small home. The door stood open, and a dim light poured out into the night.
Later Mara would think it odd the order in which the mad did the following, but for now her thoughts were too crazed to realize much. As he pulled her into the doorway with him, he quickly extinguished the kerosene lantern, the log cabin’s only source of light. He then took her by the shoulders and spoke in a calm penetrating voice.
“Please be quiet.”
He then, cautiously, went to the still open back door with careful steps that made barely a sound on the thin carpet of the cabin. He slowly closed the door, twisting the door knob so that it closed silently. Mara began to cry. Her first sob escaped her lips, and the stranger pulled his coat from his shoulders and placed it around her own. It was a long coat on him, coming down passed his knees. On her, the coat reached the floor.
“I understand. You probably need to cry; you have to do something or snap from what you just saw. But miss, I need you to cry as quietly as possible. We are not out of danger yet, not by a long shot.” His whispered tones and the weight of his coat lent her some small comfort, which only made it that much harder not to cry.
“Where are we? Who are you? What is that thing? What do we do?” The rambling questions began to pick up a frazzled nature. She couldn’t help herself. Once she started speaking, the words took the place of her tears, and she had to let them out.
“My name is Corbin Riley. I need you to calm down. If we’re lucky, we have a few minutes here and, if we’re going to get out of this alive, I need you to listen to me. Do you understand?” He maintained his hushed voice, but it carried with it a command. She nodded. “Good. First, what’s your name?”
“Mara,” she was able to gasp between holding back sobs. Panic was starting to take over her voice.
“Okay Mara, for the moment, we’re safe. We’re in a cabin I’ve been using for the past few days.”
“But what is that thing?” she asked, with the hysteria fading from her voice faster than Corbin would have expected.
Corbin eyed her, carefully calculating how much he felt was safe to tell her. She was soaked through, but, despite her recent panic, her eyes held a firm resolve. (Perhaps she had a bit of steel to her.) He decided that she could handle the situation. “It’s a demon.” The matter-of-fact way Corbin said this seemed to push Mara back to the edge of panic.
“What!?”, a shrill note to her voice.
Corbin quickly placed his hand over her mouth, but it was his icy, wide-eyed stare that stopped her from talking more. “I said, it’s a demon.” The ice that was now in his voice matched his stare. Gently, he released her. “Later on, if we survive this, you’ll convince yourself that it was something else. Maybe an animal that escaped a testing lab or something like that. But at this moment, I’m just going to shoot straight with you. It’s a demon from someplace else, not of our world.” He said all of this with quiet ease and measured speech; the ice had gone from his voice and his stare. What was there now? Sadness with an edge of kindness, perhaps?
It was hard for Mara to believe that any of this could be real, but at the same time, looking into those eyes, she felt like it was impossible to not believe what Corbin was telling her.
“I just… How can it be a demon?” She stuttered, but the panic was ebbing away. Something about the coat seemed to sooth her. She slid her arms into the sleeves.
“What did it look like to you?” Corbin’s voice took on the firm and gentle tones of a teacher.
“Reptilian, I think. No wait. Kind of aquatic…” She knit her brow in frustration.
“It’s hard to remember what you thought it looked like now, isn’t it? Tell me, is it a quadruped or a biped?” he asked in that same teaching voice.
“Biped? Yeah, I think biped”
“Sorry, trick question. It has 10 legs. But I’ve got to admit, I’m pretty impressed with the reptile/fish comparison. That’s about as close as I’ve ever heard someone get to an accurate description on their first exposure.” By this point, Corbin had stopped talking directly to Mara and was now checking out the window to the right of the door. “I wish I hadn’t dropped my gun. That would have been a little bit of help”.
“A gun? Against that? You’d need a tank!” Mara said, with no small bit of exasperation in her voice. Her mind was just catching up enough to start taking in her surroundings. Corbin was a tall man, probably six foot and two or three inches. His face was clean shaven and boyish, and he had dark hair. He was handsome, in his own way. Between his broad shoulders, lean build, and youthful face, she didn’t think he could be more than twenty or twenty-one. He was probably younger than her twenty-four years.
“It’s not as big as it looks. The running theory is that wherever that thing calls home resonates at a different frequency than here. Makes it harder for us to comprehend what we’re sensing about it. Plus, the gun is magic,” Corbin said dismissively.
“Magic!” came out as a near hysterical, whispering giggle. Corbin leveled her with another stare that calmed her. “You have a magic gun?”.
“If you want to get technical, it’s just the bullets that are magic”
Something seemed to finally let go in Mara’s mind. This was just too much. This couldn’t be real. She had tripped and hit her head during her walk, and this was a dream. Or maybe she had never made it out of the house. Maybe there was a gas leak, and all this was some sort of hallucination. The quiet giggling returned. “Did… did you buy them from the same guy that sells magic beans?”
Corbin’s demeanor cracked at last. “No. I made them myself.” It came out very defensive and perhaps a bit offended.
“So what? You’re like a wizard or something?” Corbin could tell that she was already convincing herself that this wasn’t real by the tone of that question.
He paused a moment listening for the creature outside. Satisfied that it still hadn’t found them, he decided to stick with a straight forward approach where Mara was concerned. “No. Depending on who you’re talking to, there haven’t been any wizards for between a hundred and a thousand years.” He could see in her eyes that he was pushing her too far. “Look, none of that matters. You can believe anything you want later, but, right now, remember that something very large and dangerous is outside trying to find us. I’ve been hunting this thing for a few weeks. Fortunately, it’s stayed out here in the woods, away from people. It’s given me time to study it and draw a few conclusions”.
“What kind of conclusions?” Mara’s natural inquisitiveness won out over her waning suspension of disbelief.
“Its senses are poor. I think it has as much trouble perceiving our world as we do perceiving it. It’s a bit better at night, because it hones in on light and, maybe, body heat. I’m not one hundred percent sure about that. Just a guess.” Corbin leaned his back against the wall next to the door as he considered. “Its hearing is bad. Maybe not even as good as an average human. I’ve seen it dart in short bursts of speed. It can move fast, if its ready for a kill. Took down a fleeing buck like it was nothing.” Corbin looked back at Mara. “I’ve been leaving animal carcasses around the area to keep it here. This cabin is in the middle of a hilly area. My plan has been to lure it from the north.” Corbin waved a hand towards where Mara figured the cabin’s front door would be. “The hills almost form a box canyon. I’ve dug a pit out there. I was hoping to trap it in there long enough to take it out with my gun”.
“Magic bullets?” Mara asked, with an impish look on her face. She no longer knew what to believe, but this was just too exciting to completely discount.
“Yeah, only 5 of them, but at that range, I couldn’t miss. “
“And if that thing started to leave the area? If it started going toward Tibson or maybe even Dalton?” Mara asked very seriously. She was surprising both herself and Corbin with how much she seemed to be believing all of this.
“Then I’d have no more than 5 chances at killing it before things got real bad.” Corbin stepped back up to Mara. “Let me get a couple of things out of my coat.” He reached into one of the pockets that Mara had thought felt heavy. He pulled out a road flair from the deep side pocket. Then he took the left lapel and, from an inner pocket, pulled out a metal rod. It was about a foot long, and even in the darkness it almost had a silvery gleam about it.
“Is that magic too?” she asked, with no humor in her voice.
“Yeah. It’s unbreakable.”
“You make that along with your bullets?” A smirk appeared on her face.
“No. This was a gift,” a smile forming on his own lips. “The guy that trained me gave it to me.”
It was then they heard a loud, rasping noise coming from the back wall of the cabin. Corbin was already pulling Mara towards the front, by the time she realized it was the demon’s hide scraping against the back of the cabin. It must have realized that the wall was hiding them, because a great taloned claw tore through the wall just a few feet from where they had been standing.
“Get back!” Corbin was yelling at Mara, as he pushed her ahead of him through the cabin’s living room and through the front door. The rain had slowed to a drizzle, as they exited the house. Crashes and the splintering of wood assaulted Mara’s hearing. It was several seconds before she realized that Corbin was yelling at her. “We have to find that gun!” She could barely hear him over the cacophony.
Mara turned her head to look dumbly at Corbin, but quickly whipped it back around. The roof of the cabin was caving in. “Is it-“. Before Mara could fully ask her question, the western facing wall of the cabin blew out, as the demon shot through. Mara’s senses were assaulted by its presence once more. That inability to determine exactly what she was seeing returned, but it wasn’t as strong as it was before. Corbin was right, it did have 10 legs, she thought to herself.
The rain continued to abate, and the area was lit by the full moon, unobscured by clouds. “Mara, you have to go find the gun. Quick, while I distract it!” Corbin yelled at her as he took several fast, bounding steps away from her. “Hey, you maggot eating hellspawn! Look at me! I am deeeeeeelicious! Way better than day old deer!” Corbin was moving to the western hills, hopping and waving like a madman.
The beast seemed to focus its eyes in Corbin’s direction. Mara found herself momentarily transfixed, trying to understand how many eyes the demon had on its smooth, round head. Finally, she broke her gaze away and bolted towards the eastern hills, cutting back behind what was left of the cabin. The beast swung its head back towards Mara’s sudden action. It began to lurch forward.
Moving as fast as he could, Corbin scooped a rock up in his left hand, holding both the unlit flair and the rod in his right hand. Instead of aiming at the creature, he closed his eyes and whipped out his hand. He threw the rock, not at where he thought the creature was, but at the source of what caused his senses so much unease. The demon’s resonance. The stone struck the beast’s flank, and it halted its pursuit of the fleeing Mara.
As soon as the rock left Corbin’s fingers, he tucked the rod under his left arm and began lighting the flair. It only took a couple of moments for the spark of light from the end of the flair to catch the attention of the demon. It charged forward, as Corbin turned and ran toward the pit he had dug. If he could get close enough to the pit to throw the flair to the other side, then perhaps the creature’s focus on the flair would cause it to fall into the pit. The only trick would be for Corbin to get out of the way of the beast’s large, barreling form. At least, he thought that was the only trick. As he approached the large deep pit, his foot came down on a flat rock, made slick with rain and mud. Corbin’s foot came flying out from under him and, as the air came rushing from his lungs, the flair went spinning out of his hands. He watched it fall into the pit, completely out of the demon’s sight. A brief moment of panic was all Corbin had, before the beast closed the remaining distance between them.
Mara had made the short run back to the hill, where, just a few minutes earlier, she had punched Corbin. Scrambling to where she thought the gun was, she leaned against a tree and began frantically looking about, hoping to see the moonlight glinting off of its metal. Not seeing anything, she stepped forward and tripped. Landing hard on her hands and knees, she looked back to see that it was Corbin’s rifle that she had tripped over. It was wet and muddy. She was fairly certain that there was no way this gun would fire, in the condition it was in. Unbeknownst to Mara, as she groped for the gun in the moonlight, her wandering hand clicked off the safety. Then, as she lifted the gun, her finger accidentally caught the trigger and pulled it. The gunshot was nowhere near as loud as it should have been. In fact, it was about as loud as the toy cap guns she and her brothers used to play with when they were kids. However, the clean hole that had been punched through the trunk of the tree was huge, maybe a foot in diameter. Immediately the tree began to droop and sag. It was rotting away before her eyes, in a matter of seconds. “Magic bullets,” she muttered to herself in awe. She scrambled to her feet, gun in hand, and started moving as fast as she could back towards Corbin.
As she ran back around the side of the cabin’s wreckage, she could hardly comprehend what she saw. The creature had Corbin pinned to the ground, but Corbin had lodged his unbreakable club between its front teeth. Each end of the rod was embedded in the creature’s gums, holding its jaws apart. Corbin was holding the center of the rod with his left hand. With his right, he was punching the demon. The craziest part was that the punches actually seemed to be having some sort of effect.
“Corbin!” Mara cried out in her surprise.
“Please, tell me you have the gun!” Corbin called back, hardly able to spare a glance, as he struck one of the demon’s taloned claws. The claw bent back, and it looked like Corbin had perhaps broken bones within the beast’s leg.
“Yeah!” Mara called, regaining some of her composure.
“Shoot it!”
Mara lifted up the gun to take aim, as Corbin threw another punch, deflecting a different claw from tearing out his throat.
“No wait!” Corbin yelled, as he kept pumping his right arm in punches. “You can’t aim with your eyes with this thing. Close your eyes and feel out where it’s resonating from”.
Continuing her aim, Mara pulled the trigger. She could take a lot of the crazy going on as fact, but she learned how to shoot a gun when she was fifteen. There was no way she would fire a gun with her eyes closed. Plus, just look at the size of this thing. There was no way she could miss it.
Her shot didn’t even come close. It hit the far side of the pit, tearing out a huge chunk of earth.
“Listen to me. You have to fire at where you feel like it is! Your eyes will lie to you!” Corbin’s fist was still pumping, but exhaustion was setting in. He couldn’t last much longer.
Fighting against every instinct she had, Mara closed her eyes. What was Corbin talking about? Resonance? She could hear the beast, and, for the first time, she realized that most of what she was hearing was coming from her mind. The sounds it physically made were quiet, compared to the roars that her ears weren’t actually hearing. What she thought of as the monster’s odor earlier, she now understood was more like her mind’s way of trying to show her that it simply exuded a wrongness. It didn’t belong here. More specifically, it didn’t belong there. Right there, that was what Corbin meant. She could feel where the creature was, because that’s where it felt wrong. She turned her upper body so that the gun pointed about where she could feel the disharmony. The place where the demon’s existence was in a battle with our reality.
She pulled the trigger.
The sensation came on so unexpectedly, that she crumpled to her knees. Her mind was assaulted with roars of agony and pain, and also with relief. She knew before she opened her eyes that the creature was gone, or at least going. She could make out it collapsing in on itself, rotting away like the tree had. Corbin rolled out from beneath the disintegrating creature, pulling his club loose from its mouth. He had a fair amount of ichor on him, but he looked like he was okay. Mara was amazed to see that his right hand was uninjured, not even a scratch.
“Nice shot, you really have a sharp mind,” Corbin said in a grateful tone.
“Heh,” Mara chuckled, and then her world went dark, and she passed out.
When she first came to, she couldn’t believe how crazy her dream had been. It had been terrifying, but there was something exciting about it. Then, a moment of panic hit. She wasn’t in her bed. She sat up and looked around. She was in an old pickup truck. Outside, she could see Corbin standing near the pit that had been meant for the demon. He was examining the ground. It was still muddy from the previous night’s rain. The red clay had stained both of them.
“It was real,” Mara muttered to herself, her mind reeling slightly from the thought. She got out of the pick up and walked cautiously toward Corbin.
“Hey, sorry to put you in my truck, but I really didn’t have much of an option,” he thumbed at the wreckage of the cabin. “I’ll be happy to drive you home, if you want.” His voice was full of hesitation. He had dealt with people in situations like this before. Usually, there was a lot of blame and no shortage of panic.
“Yeah, that would be great. Would you mind if I asked you some questions about all of this?” Her tone was surprisingly relaxed. It took Corbin aback.
“Yeah, hop in.” Corbin got into the truck and cranked the engine.
Mara got into the truck, after she took off his coat and put it in the back seat. “So, demons, huh?”
“They’re rare, but yeah. They happen.”
“And you can make magic bullets?”
“Yup.”
“But you aren’t a wizard?”
“No, there are lots of terms for it. I always liked Ensorcelled. Magic is part of me, the same way that some people have blue eyes. Maybe one of my ancestors was a wizard, but no one really knows how that stuff worked.” Corbin’s responses had gone back to that teacher-like voice.
“So, what does that mean, Ensorcelled?” Mara’s voice was so accepting, that it was a little unnerving to Corbin.
“It’s different for everyone. Mine is pretty belief based. If I truly one hundred percent believe I can do something, then I can.”
“So, you believe you can make magic bullets and, therefore, you can?”
“You got it.”
“You punched a demon.”
“I got the best right hook in the business”.
“You punched a demon.” Her voice had gone from a statement to an accusation.
“I punched a demon,” he agreed.
Mara settled back down and didn’t say much more, other than to give Corbin directions to her house. It only took a few minutes to get there.
“Give me your phone number.” There was no choice in her voice; this was a demand. Corbin keyed it into her phone for her. She immediately called the number. Corbin’s phone began to vibrate. “I just wanted to make sure you gave me your real number.”
“Give me a call if anything else weird pops up. Unfortunately, when one weird thing comes up, usually more follow,” Corbin said, as he started getting back in his truck.
“Like more demons?” her voice somewhere between teasing and scared.
“Or ghosts, vampires, maybe door to door salesmen.” he said it with a straight face.
“Hey Corbin.”
He stopped and looked back at her.
“Thank you.”
A broad smile formed on his face, really making him look handsome. “You’re welcome.” Corbin pulled away in his truck, leaving Mara on her porch. Mara looked around, sitting alone in her tattered clothing, and realized that she really was wrong. She didn’t want a boring life at all. She needed more of this.