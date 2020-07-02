Booger Holler: Part One

Booger Holler
Part 1
By: Duke Raulston
I was eight years old again and sitting on the steps of Goodman’s filling station with Uncle Dan. He was telling that story about Booger Holler. The old man’s hands were shaking, sweat dripping off the tip of his nose. God, I could smell the booze. I swear I could hear the clicking and chirping. I could see something moving in the trees behind the filling station. Then I was alone– alone in the woods. There was a strange stone altar, it’s top made of some kind of purple stone, caked blood ran down the sides. I knew where I was, even though I have never set foot there in my life. I was in Booger Holler, I was in Uncle Dan’s story. I heard the clicks and chirps again. Suddenly I was surrounded by tiny gray men. They had huge heads that were set with large, solid, glassy-black eyes. They were clawing at me with three fingered hands that were cold as death. I was trying to fight them off but my arms felt like they were made of lead. I couldn’t move. Get away! Get away from me I screamed!
“Jack! Jack!” My girlfriend Diana screamed, shaking my shoulder.
I leap from the bed, fist drawn back.
“It’s a nightmare, don’t hit me, it was just a nightmare!” Diana screamed.
I looked around the darkened apartment room, fist still drawn back. I was drenched in sweat. My heart was pounding in my chest. Slowly I relaxed as I realized I was in my apartment in Asheville, North Carolina.
“Are you okay?” Diana asked.
“I guess so!” I said.
“What was that all about?” Diana asked.
“When I was a kid there was this old drunk. Everybody called him Uncle Dan. He would sit around and tell stories. Most of them were just tall tales, stuff that he had done in the military, stories about making moonshine and running from the law. There was this one story he told that always made the hairs stand up on the back of my neck. It was about Cave Goblins,” I answered.
“Cave Goblins?” Diana remarked, “You mean like from The Hobbit?”
“No! Well sort of. The way Uncle Dan described them they were more like aliens, you know, Greys.” I replied.
“Is that what you were dreaming about. That must have been one humdinger of a story!” Diana remarked.
“It was!” I answered.
“Have you ever told Betsy?” Diana asked.
Dr. Elizabeth O’Shea specialized in Scots-Irish Folklore. She had come to North Carolina in the late eighties to do a comparative study of Appalachian folklore with Scots-Irish folklore. Thirty years and half a dozen books later she was the world’s foremost expert on the subject.
I had some free time the next morning so I went to visit Dr. O’Shea. Dr. O’Shea, Betsy, was my academic advisor and she was actually a pretty good friend. In fact I think Diana is more than a little jealous. Betsy has to be close to sixty but I swear she looks like she is in her thirties. Her auburn hair doesn’t have a hint of gray, and she has big green eyes. Come to think of it, Diana might have something there.
I knocked on her office door.
“Come on in!” she said in a sing-song voice. “Ah! Jack. What brings you here so early!
Betsy looked like a red headed pixie peering over black horn rimmed glasses. Her desk was piled high with books and papers. Some books were scattered about the floor in stacks and every square inch of the walls were covered with bookshelves.
“You look troubled Jack. What’s wrong?” She asked.
“I had a rough night last.” I replied.
“Ahhh!” she replied knowingly, “so you were at the pub last night.”
“Oh no. Actually I had a pretty bad nightmare. It kept me up last night. That is why I am here, actually.”
Betsy arched an eyebrow, “I am truly sorry lad, but it’s the Psych department that you will be wanting– they are across campus.”
I laughed at her little joke, “Actually there was this old man that used to tell me stories about Cave Goblins..”
“Cave Goblins!” she said, suddenly very serious, “Why have you never mentioned this before!”
“I haven’t really talked about it much since I was a kid! Just never thought to tell you.”
“Cave Goblins are a huge part of the folklore in the mountains, especially in the Cumberland Mountains along the Tennessee Kentucky state line. I don’t have to tell you that those mountains are riddled with caves and mines. In traditional societies caves and mines are seen as portals to the underworld. They have always been associated with otherworldly beings. The most famous is perhaps the Bell Witch cave near Adams, Tennessee. The inhabitant of that cave purportedly frightened Andrew Jackson. Let me tell you, it took a lot to scare that man.”
“So you think that this is more than a story that Uncle Dan made up to scare an eight year old child?” I asked.
“Certainly. These tales have their roots in folklore of Scotland and Ireland. My own name is comes from a Gaelic word for the underground residences of Faeries.” She said. “Well let’s have the tale then.”
“All right,” I said with a sigh, “I remember sitting outside of Goodman’s filling station with this old man, Uncle Dan. I liked the stories he told. I had pedaled my bike…
….to the store with two quarters, hoping to find him. He was usually there. He would clean windshields for change. Sure enough he was there. I bought a bottle of Coke from the machine and sat down beside Dan on the steps out back of the station.
The sun was sinking behind the mountain. The fireflies were already out. It was hot and muggy. For a few minutes the only sound you could hear was the jar flies. When it was clear that I was not going away, Uncle Dan finally spoke.”
“Boy hadn’t you best be gettin’ home?” he asked.
“Naw! Momma’s working seconds tonight, and Dad went down to Delaney’s for a beer…he didn’t tell me that. He told me he was going to help Papaw work on the truck, but I know he is at Delaney’s!”
Old Dan chuckled at that, “You may be too smart for your own good!”
“Well why should I be stuck at home? Ain’t nuthin’ on TV but reruns!” I replied.
“So you would rather sit here and listen to some old man?” Uncle Dan asked.
“Uh-Huh.” I said, “I want to hear about Booger Holler again.”
“That’s a bad place, I should’ve never told you anything about it in the first place!” Dan said. I was not to be denied.
“Come on Uncle Dan! I promise I won’t ever go up there!” I pleaded.
“You better not!” Uncle Dan relented with a sigh. “I went up there once. I was young and foolish. I was looking for a place to make whiskey. I figured nobody ever went up there– maybe it would be a good place. I walked up a mile, maybe two. The Limestone bluffs were honeycombed with caves. I knew right away that it wasn’t going to be no good for makin’ whiskey.”
“Why?” I asked as if I had never heard this story before.
“Sulfur water. Most of those caves had springs bubbling out of them. The water that came out was blood red and it reeked of sulfur. The smell would make you want to gag. It was as if the water was running out of the bowels of hell itself. Then there was that infernal altar.” By this point in the story Uncle Dan’s hands were trembling. Now, I would stop him, but then I was an excited eight year old boy. It didn’t even occur to me how distressed the old man was. “Worse than that was the infernal altar. I had been told that there was an old Indian Medicine Wheel up there. It wasn’t any medicine wheel. There were three circles of cut limestone, one inside of the other. Right in the middle was an altar. It was about waste high, and it was built of limestone too, all except for the very top. I don’t know what kind of rock it was. It was swirled purple. Thing was, it was polished and it crackled with energy. I could feel the energy as soon as I walked into the circle. I knew that I didn’t want to make whiskey there. I knew I didn’t want to stay there.” Uncle Dan finished.
“That’s not all of it! Tell me the rest!” I said indignant that I had been cheated out of the rest of the tale.
“It’ll just give you nightmares, like I have. It ain’t natural that you are so hung up on this story,” he replied.
“Please!” I squealed.
“Oh all right!” He conceded, “I don’t know why I stopped to eat, but I did. I crossed the creek to see if I could get away from that awful smell. It didn’t work. There was a big boulder on the other side of the creek. It was Indian Summer, hotter than the hinges, so I climbed up in the shade of that boulder. I had a biscuit and fatback that I had wrapped in a dish towel for lunch. I ate it. I had some homemade Apple Jack Whiskey in a flask. I liked my whiskey even then. I must have got a little carried away. The whiskey, the warm sunshine and a full belly was just a little too much. I must have drifted off to sleep. I didn’t wake up until the sun had set.“
“It was the clicks that woke me up. I would hear a click or two and then a high pitched whine. My mind was clouded by sleep and whiskey. It took me a few minutes to realize that something was moving down by that altar. I didn’t jerk up, it scared me plenty but I kept my wits. I just kind of peeked around the edge of the boulder. To the longest day I live, I never will forget the feeling when I saw them little goblins crawlin’ around that altar. There were near twenty of them. They were short and kind of a sickly gray color, they had big, black, bug eyes. They were milling around like a bunch of worms. They were looking for something. They were looking for me. One of them looked up at the boulder. That’s when I knew it was over. I jumped up and pulled a .38 out of the bib of my overalls. I fired a couple of shots over their heads and took off down the holler.” Uncle Dan stopped and took a half pint of Bourbon out of the bib of his overalls. He took a long draw on the bottle and put it back.
“There was no trail on that side of the creek and there was almost no light. I was running as fast I could through saw briers and blackberry thickets. The thorns ripped my shirt to pieces and I was bleeding in a half dozen places before long. I heard the goblins coming up behind me. They were getting close when I came out of the thicket into a stand of Mountain Ash. I was able to make better speed once I got clear of the briers, but when the goblins came out of the thicket they fell to the ground holler and yammering and writhing on the ground like somebody had scalded them. I ain’t never seen nothing’ like it. I didn’t ask no question though I kept running. All the way to my truck. An old root doctor told me later that the goblins hate Mountain Ash. He didn’t know why. I don’t either but it sure saved my life that day.” He finished the tale. “That’s been fourteen years ago. I can remember it like it was yesterday. Every detail, every word. I can hear the Jar Flies singing. I can smell the whiskey on Uncle Dan’s breath.
It was funny. The very same people who insisted that I stay out of Booger Holler all insisted that Uncle Dan was an old drunk. They were right about that. I never did see that old man sober. But that didn’t mean everything he said was a lie! Mom had threatened me with a switch if I didn’t stop going around that old fool. I didn’t listen. I loved the stories that old man used to tell. Probably why I wanted to go study folklore.
I knew some of the tales he told weren’t true. He would tell a story and then wink at me. I would know that he had embellished the tale or out just made it up. That story he told about Booger Holler. That was different. He would get this far off look in his eyes, hundred yard stare. By the time he finished talking he would be shaking and sweating. I believed the old man. At least I believed he believed it.
It gnawed at me. I didn’t believe that there were goblins up Booger Holler, but I never was quite brave enough to go check it out myself either. I just kind of put it out of my mind the best I could and got on with life. I went to school, played football, chased cheerleaders and when it was all over, I went to college.
Uncle Dan is long dead. I guess I was ten or so when he died. He froze to death in the woods. That is what Sheriff Gentry said. I never really bought it, but what could I do? I was just a kid. I never forgot Uncle Dan or his stories. Especially that story about Booger Holler.”
I was quaking when I finished recounting the tale to Betsy.
“You obviously loved Uncle Dan.” Betsy said as she pulled her glasses off and laid them on the desk.
“Yes, I suppose I did.” I answered.
“I know I told you that this was not the Psych Department, but please allow me to take a stab.” Betsy asked.
“Go for it!” I answered
“Your family didn’t like you hanging around Uncle Dan, you said right?” .
I nodded.
“They didn’t approve of your interest in Booger Holler, did they?” she asked.
“No, no they didn’t.” I answered.
“They probably told you the story was fantasy, a lie, right?” .
“Yes, an old lie told by a drunk!” I answered through clenched teeth.
“An old drunk you idolized and that you think was murdered right?” she said.
“That’s right.” I answered. I had never said the words that he was murdered but I had always thought that he was.
“You have repressed that all of these years. Now something has triggered those emotions. Something is calling you back to Booger Holler. I think you must go there. I think that you must find these Cave Goblins, these Faeries..”
“Faeries!” I cut her off.
“Oh not the Fairies you are thinking of from Peter Pan. No, that is kind of a modern neutered version of what Fairies are!”
“You believe in Fairies?” I asked.
“Of course, I grew up believing in Fairies. Some things that you have to understand. We never call them Fairies. We call them the Good People, Fair Folk or the Gentry. They can be any size and almost any shape. They can do things that appear to be magic because they really live between this world and the next so the laws of physics do not apply to them. They can be good and benevolent. They can also be mischievous or down right evil.” Professor O’Shea said.
“That is just great. I plan on avoiding them.” I said. Professor O’Shea actually started to laugh.
“What’s so funny?” I asked.
“You are! You have been marked out by the Gentry! You think that you can actually avoid them! They will find you. That is what that dream was, they are calling to you. I think you have to answer! If you don’t, they will find you!” she quipped.
“Answer! How?” I replied, incredulous.
“Have you ever been to this, what was it, Booger Hollow?” she asked.
“Of course not! I was forbidden to go there.” I answered.
“No one can tell you no now, can they?” she asked
“Well I guess not,” I answered.
“Then that is where you should start. You know this is really a hot subject right now. There are several YouTube videos on Cave Goblins. There are all sorts of conspiracy videos out there about monsters that dwell in the depths of the Earth. Of course, according to these videos, these monsters have willing followers on the surface that are members of the planet’s elite. There are even some who claim that the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people are actually monsters from the abyss that have reptilian DNA and are somehow able to disguise their true nature. There may be a thesis in this story of yours. Who knows there may even be a book in it.”
To Be Continued….