Bridgeport accepted into Thrive Regional Partnership’s 2019 Thriving Communities program.

Bridgeport, Alabama, Dayton, Tennessee, and LaFayette, Georgia to join third round of the regional creative placemaking program.
The City of Bridgeport, in Jackson County, Alabama, is excited to be a part of the 2019 Thriving Communities Program. The Thriving Communities program is a community accelerator program designed to enhance leadership and community development throughout southeast Tennessee, northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama. Participating teams learn strategic approaches to leverage their artistic and cultural assets in order to spark economic vibrancy and growth from within their communities. At the end of the program, each team is eligible to apply for a seed grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation to make their community strategy a reality.
Bridgeport hosts several popular events such as Movies at the Downtown Amphitheatre, Student Artist Exhibits at the Bridgeport Depot Museum and the Trail of Tears Commemorative Motorcycle Ride Kick-Off, which has raised thousands of dollars in scholarship funds for Native American children. Additionally, the City sponsors The Siege of Bridgeport Civil War Reenactment which has been named in Alabama’s Top Ten tourist attractions and as the fourth-most revenue producing event in the state.
As active participants in the Thriving Communities program, the Bridgeport team envisions economic growth, greater support and participation in local events as well as heightened leadership and community development.
Thrive Regional Partnership is an independent nonprofit with a mission to ignite responsible and inspired growth across the tri-state region for the next four decades. For more information about Thrive Regional Partnership, visit www.ThriveRegionalPartnership.org.