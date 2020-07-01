Erin’s Porch

Love in the Time of Covid19
By: Erin Lofty Wininger
We are currently deep into what is traditionally wedding season. This year, however, with the rise of Covid-19, there seem to be fewer church bells ringing than in years past. Planning a wedding is stressful under the best of circumstances, and a pandemic is a far cry from the ‘best of circumstances’. There are almost always problems and craziness surrounding the planning of a wedding. Today’s brides, however, face challenges and decisions that most of us have not encountered. I talked to two local brides, Hannah Hutcherson and Maddie Jones, who helped me understand what it has been like to plan a wedding during this stressful and unpredictable time.
Hannah and Andrew
Hannah met her fiance, Andrew Hawkins, back in 2010, when they were only 13. She was in school at St. Andrew’s and he was at South Pittsburg, but the two had a mutual friend who set them up through text. They were “dating” before they had even met face to face. When they finally got together in person, he complimented her 30 silly bands and the rest is history. After 9 years together, Andrew proposed on June 16, 2019, and the wedding planning got underway.
They set their wedding date for May 23 of this year, but in late February things started to look troubling. Despite trying to convince herself everything would be fine, Hannah knew they needed a contingency plan. They decided that if the virus and closures were still bad by April 1st, they would have to postpone the wedding.
When April rolled around, there was no denying that they would have to find a new date. Despite the dire warnings, the venue they had chosen was still booked up until Summer 2021! Luckily, she was able to work with the venue, florist, bakery, photographer, etc. and found a Friday that everyone could work with. With the date now moved to August, they moved ahead with the planning.
Wedding planning in general is a stressful time. As you can imagine, the additional stress of an unpredictable pandemic has been huge. There is no way to know if they will need to postpone again or if people will feel comfortable attending. The stress actually caused Hannah to have thoughts of cancelling and heading to the courthouse! Luckily, her friends and family convinced her that it would all work out and, one way or another, they would have their special day.
As far as advice for any other couple looking at the daunting task of planning a wedding during a pandemic, Hannah had this to say, “The only thing that matters is getting to marry the person you want to be with for the rest of your life. Everything is going to turn out beautiful and probably even better than you expected!”
Maddie and Jonathan
Maddie and her fiance Jonathan Kelley met through her brother. Her brother is in the Marine Corp and her family went to Missouri to spend Thanksgiving with him in 2018. He invited a bunch of his Marine friends to join them for Thanksgiving dinner, including his roommate at MP school, Jonathan. Less than a year later, Jonathan proposed at the finish line of the Spartan race the couple completed together.
In addition to being in the Marines as a reservist, Jonathan is also in the Police Academy. With his Marine duties, he is scheduled to leave for half a year or more beginning in March of 2021. They decided on an October wedding to give time for him to complete his academy training and then have some downtime together before he has to leave in March. When coronavirus began shutting things down, Jonathan’s completion date for the Police Academy was pushed back until the beginning of December. This would leave them 3 short months to be together before he had to leave for a minimum of 6 months.
Not happy with such a short time as newlyweds, the couple made the unconventional decision to move their wedding date up by almost 4 months! With the new date, short notice, and pandemic concerns, Maddie and Jonathan decided to forego a large wedding, in favor of a small service with only immediate family, with the ceremony live streamed so close friends can still be part of their special day.
Maddie has tried to keep everything as low stress as possible, but when you are trying to plan a spur of the moment wedding during a pandemic, that’s not necessarily within your control. One stressor you wouldn’t expect has been obtaining the marriage license. Jonathan is currently in the academy, which is very similar to boot camp, except that you go home at night. You can’t simply take half a day off to run errands, like getting a marriage license.
All in all, this sweet couple believes this experience has brought them closer together. They are learning to work together as a team. “My advice would be that no matter what, you and your partner’s happiness is the most important thing. And do everything you can to make it work for YOU, not for your friends and family. It’s your relationship and your forever; do it your way!”
From the other side:
The pandemic hasn’t just affected the bride and groom. So many businesses rely on weddings as a major source of income. Spring is a busy season for the wedding business, but this year has been quite different. I spoke to Kaitlynn Camp, who is the sales and events manager at A Silverware Affair catering company, about how the recent turmoil has impacted them.
How has the pandemic affected your business?
Our booming, successful catering company went from being a business we never saw slowing down, to a complete government shutdown in a matter of days. Being in the wedding business and knowing clients will always get married, have events, and celebrate life’s spectacular moments, we never imagined something like this would happen and close our world down for months.
Have there been a lot of cancellations?
Yes. Unfortunately the fear of everything during the pandemic allowed guests to cancel more than ever before with our company, but we were very fortunate to be able to work with most of our clients and get almost all of them rescheduled and back on track instead of completely cancelled.
What restrictions do you have now as things are opening back up?
One of our most popular styles of serving food is on a buffet where guests could serve themselves and choose the items they would like, but since opening after the pandemic we have started to place staff behind the buffet to serve the guests instead. It does slow down the dinner service quite a bit, and trying to customize guests preferences through the line can be very difficult such as trying to dig through a large salad for only specific items for each guest.
What are you doing to keep your customers and your employees safe?
We have always followed the health department guidelines with constant scores of 100 even before the pandemic. We will always uphold our perfect health score and have added extra things to make clients and guests feel more at ease if needed, such as extra hand sanitizers, additional staff to serve the food to guests, gloves, and extra smiles because we all need that right about now!
Have customers been understanding?
Since our clients have been operating from a place of fear, anger, sadness, it has been very difficult for them to plan one of the most important days of their life that they have been dreaming about for so long and to have it completely taken out from under them in 60 days or less has been so hard for them. So a lot of our job has been trying to be great and understanding listeners during this unexpected time and give them advice on how to get their big day back on track as quickly as possible. Of course everyone’s emotions are running very high right now because this has been a devastating time for all of us financially, and emotionally, but we are super proud of our small team and that we have been able to keep most of our clients relatively calm and focused through all of this and guide everyone back to why they are planning this day to begin with, love.
Any effects people wouldn’t expect?
We have learned so much during these uncertain times about life and business. One thing is that food costs did increase due to supply shortages, which some clients would not have thought of previously in such a short period of time and even some food items were completely unavailable. We had to work hard to find substitutions and work with our clients and food vendors very closely to figure out last minute alternatives to make sure everyone was happy with the final details.
Whether you are the bride, the groom, the caterer, or even just a guest, this wedding season has certainly been unpredictable. Last minute date changes, masks, hand sanitizer everywhere, smaller crowds; these are not the weddings we are used to. Today’s brides are having to become adaptable and learn to roll with whatever is in the latest news. With so much change and uncertainty in our world right now, one thing is evident, though–Love will find a way.