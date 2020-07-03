Glitz and Glam By: Hope Holloway

Hi all! Let me tell you a bit about myself so that you understand why I wanted to start this weekly glamor guide. I grew up with a delicate balance of Girly-Girl and all out Tom-Boy. I had a Master-Cosmetologist Mama, two older brothers and a passel of mostly male cousins. It never seemed odd to me to go from playing tea party with my dollies, to going outside to play war with my male peers. I was similarly comfortable doing a balancing act on a log across a high creek bank, and then going back in to put my makeup on and play “salon” with my stuffed animals. Or to go watch my mom *actually* work in a salon.
The country Tom-Boy side of me helped make me tough–resilient enough the deal with the myriad of mishaps I’ve encountered throughout the years. But you know what? I’m not ashamed of that girly side either, because both sides work together to make me who I am.
At a young age, I was able to see the wonders my Mama worked as a cosmetologist. This may be a more extreme example, but more than once I saw women shed tears after looking in the mirror when she had done their hair and makeup. These ladies said they had never felt pretty before, but my mother brought out their best qualities and made them feel new again. To me, in a way, that’s almost like a ministry. To make someone feel like their best self–not by changing who they are, but by simply highlighting their natural features….well, that’s pretty amazing.
So I studied makeup under my mom as I grew up. When I started acting more seriously as a teen, I learned stage-makeup as well. As I grew more experienced at acting, I started directing and teaching acting…which included teaching stage makeup and the like. I even taught acting/modeling/makeup at Barbizon for a few years. Throughout my years of professional acting, I’ve studied more about makeup art and glamor tips, and continue to learn as I go.
So now that you know a bit more about my background, let’s talk about what I wish to achieve with this weekly column. I want to share tips with you that will make you smile and hopefully improve your routine, or your day, at least a little bit. I’ll show you how to economy shop for skincare and makeup, or how to buy the best–depending on what level you are ready for, and which fits your budget . I’ll do product reviews. I’ll show you how to slip little moments of relaxation into your otherwise crazy, busy day. I’ll give you the tips that help you bring out your natural beauty. I’ll do video tutorials. I’ll take requests for tutorial topics at my email: hopehollowaymcm@yahoo.com. But most of all, I hope to make you feel great, and help you add a little Glitz and Glam to your week! Stay tuned, Lovelies!