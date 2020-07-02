In Sepia
By Hope Holloway
Room
Colored Sepia
Hardwood floors
Colored
Deep
Veils
Hanging low
Memories
Show
Gears
Clocks
Boxes
With treasures
Piano keys
Hammered
Not your average
Tinkle
Violin
Fast
With hardly
A wrinkle
I stand
Long white dress
Ruffles
Lace
Leather cumberbund
Cameo
Boots
With heels
That click click click
On the floor
I wait
Wait
Wait
One hand on the mantle
Pretend to read
A book
With the other
I turn around
You are there
In the archway
In your own way
Dapper
Green eyes sparkle
Leather hat topples
Nearly saved
By the shape of your head
Vest so neat
With watch perched
In the pocket
You walk towards me
My skirts
Swish
Because I walk towards you too
Time slows
Speeds up
Ceases to
Exist
We meet then
Sometime
Somewhere
We spin
To that music that we hear
We spin
And spin
Round that floor
Dizzy
Tizzy
We all
Fall down
We are a river
Of Lace
And Leather
In that
Sepia colored room
