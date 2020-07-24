Inner Spaces
By: Duke Raulston
Mountain Market for Arts and Crafts
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Why not head up to Monteagle for the Mountain Market for Arts and Crafts. It is hosted by the South Cumberland Chamber of Commerce and it will be feature handmade arts and crafts by the Southeasts best artist. They will also have demonstrations as well as food vendors. Many of you are probably wondering how this event will be affected by health concerns.
The Chamber is cautiously optimistic about the Market and wants to encourage a health-conscious atmosphere. Our crafts vendors are very excited to bring their wares to the Mountain, and everyone is doing their best to be respectful of shoppers and any COVID-19 concerns they may have. By letting customers know ahead of time what to expect, we are hoping that individuals can make the best decision for themselves about whether or not to attend this year’s event. Any additional COVID updates that happen between now & the Market will be posted to the Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/945193899210059/
Nearly every craft imaginable is represented. Demonstrations include blade smith and wood turning. Vendors will, of course, include soap, candles, leather, woodworking, jewelry, and fiber crafting. One of the things that I love about fairs is the smell of hickory smoked pork. There will be several vendors on site offering barbecue as well as other treats like kettle corn! It starts tomorrow at nine AM Central Time and last until five. They event will run from ten AM until four PM CST on Sunday. It is in the Hannah Pickett Park at Sixteen Dixie Lee Avenue in Monteagle Tennessee.