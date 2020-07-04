Innerspaces
On Synchronicity and Quilting
By: Duke Raulston
In my lifetime I have been fortunate to have been involved in planning some incredible trips. In truth, somewhere more adventures than trips. I planned and enjoyed prospecting trips in the Mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. I once did a whirlwind road trip in the South West. I spent ten days in the jungles and Mountains of Costa Rica. Once I set out on a trip to Ft. Myers Florida and wound up in the Bahamas! Now that was an adventure.
Sometimes the best trips are like that. You set out for point A. Take a wrong turn. Wind up at point B, and realize point B was exactly where you needed to be! It turns out that the wrong turn was really the right turn and you wound up exactly where you supposed to be in the first place. That is Synchronicity.
That happened to me today. We took off for a two o’clock tour at the Caverns. I can not stand to be late. I thought that it was going to take longer to get there. As it turned out we arrived an hour early! On the way we passed a sign that said quilts for sale. So, looking to kill about a half hour, we turned around and went to visit.
The owner, Hattie Nunley, has a little storage shed that she has turned into a shop. She has a wide array of hand made quilts, centerpieces, and masks. There are also some other artists represented in the store. There are acrylic pours for sale, as well as handcrafted jewelry.
The shop is located at 3762 Sanders Road in Pelham, Tennessee 37366. Go by and visi t on your way to the caverns. In the meantime enjoy some of the photos that we took.