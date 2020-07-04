Innerspaces
Treasure Under the Mountains
By: Duke Raulston
“If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.”
The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien
Todd Mayo–the owner of The Caverns, in Pelham, Tennessee–is definitely a man that understands Tolkien. He spent some time with The Marion County Messenger, giving us a guided tour of a cave that he is opening to the public tomorrow. The cave has been known to cavers for years as the “Big Room Cave”. In the past, it has only been accessible to spelunkers through a vertical passage. After completing the descent, cavers then had to crawl over break-down to reach the “Big Room”. This is not the case longer!
Todd says that they dug approximately four hundred feet down, and with the guidance of some Geo-surveys and a good bit of luck, they managed to access the cave. They then had to remove debris and piles of limestone to make the passage more accessible to the public. It was a huge undertaking, but well worth the effort.
The Big Room cave is over three football fields long! In fact, it is one of the longest commercial cave rooms in the United States. The cave is well lit, and is chock full of geological phenomena, stalactites, stalagmites, columns, straws, and fossils abound. There are limestone formations that resemble fish, turtles and even Davey Jones from The Pirates of the Caribbean. One of the caves’ most dazzling features is a chasm carved in the ceiling by an ancient, subterranean stream. Todd showcases the dazzling rock formations in the cave, but he makes it clear that the treasure he has found beneath the Cumberland Plateau is spiritual, not physical.
At the back of the Big Room, the tour goes lights out. A narrator explains how caves have been seen as sacred space since prehistoric times. Man’s first art work appears in caves. Islam was born in a cave. Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Jewish tradition all honor special caves as sacred sites. As you listen to this in the total darkness of the Big Room, you feel your breathing and heart rate slow and you enter a meditative state. You don’t just hear about the religious experiences of other cultures in caves, you join those cultures in your own spiritual experience.
Todd spoke about the Yunwi Tsunsdi–the Cherokee “little people”. These were beings that the Cherokee said dwelt in caves. Todd points out that according to the legend, when someone went into a cave and met the Yunwi Tusnsdi, they often came out with a musical skill that they didn’t possess when they entered. Todd entered a cave in 2008, and he came back out with the idea of creating a music venue in a cavern.
When Todd walked out of the cave twelve years ago, he didn’t have any experience in booking musical shows, but that didn’t stop him. He knew what he wanted to do. First, Todd worked with Cumberland Caverns booking performances. Then when an opportunity presented itself, he bought the Big Mouth Cave. It’s name comes from the impressive size of the mouth of the cave. According to Todd, it is large enough that one could lay the Leaning Tower of Pisa on it’s side, and it would fit in the mouth of the cave.
When Todd bought the property, the cave was partially filled with mud and limestone cobbles. The site was evaluated by geologists, hydrologists, environmentalists, archaeologists, and engineers. He made sure that what he was doing would not have any detrimental impact on wildlife, plants, or on any potential archaeological sites. Once that was established, he removed the debris from the cave. He said that when he started you could put your hand up and touch the ceiling of the cave. Now from floor to ceiling varies from twenty-three to twenty-seven feet.
After our tour of the Big Room we visited Big Mouth Cave. When you enter the mouth of the cave, you come to a wall. Set in the wall are carven oak doors with a tree on them. Written across the top of the door is this quote, “Welcome to the Caverns where the Great Spirit brings all people together through music”. The saying is carved in the Cherokee Syllabary created by Sequoyah. Todd said that he wanted opening the doors of the Caverns to be a mystical experience. He found his inspiration for this in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. The Doors of Durin were built in the dark cliffs of the Silvertine mountains and protected the entrance to what would become the Goblin realm of Moria, once the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-Dum. (One Wiki To Rule Them All). Those doors were inscribed “Speak Friend and Enter”. The effect is stunning.
When those doors swing open, you enter a magical realm of music and cheer. You find yourself in a massive cave. There is a concession stand, and a beer grotto. In addition, there is a small side room, and the performers enter the cavern to perform from there. At the end there is a large stage, and as the tour draws to a close, you are invited on stage to pose for a photo.
The Caverns have been operating for two years. They have hosted many great performers–Allison Kraus, Brandi Carlisle, and Steve Earle to name a few of my personal favorites. In addition, PBS Records Bluegrass Underground is taped there. You may visit their website, https://thecaverns.com/shows, to see what shows are available and to purchase tickets.
The Caverns will open for cave tours tomorrow, July 4th. To get there, take I-24 west to exit 127. Drive into Pelham and just follow the signs. The address is 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, Tennessee 37366. It is about forty-five minutes from South Pittsburg. They are open from 9:00 AM CST to 5:00 PM CST. The cost is $22.95 for adults and $12.95 for children twelve and under. With seven day advance booking you can also book an adventure cave tour for $130.00 (and that includes a T-shirt).
If you are looking for a magical trip to take, this is it. There are many destinations out there. Many of them try to create a magical aura. The folks at The Caverns understand that you do not create magic, nature does. It is their job to be good stewards of this treasure and to work to share it with us.