Mary Ann Maxey Quammen of South Pittsburg, TN (known to her friends as Ann) passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 74 at the Healthcare Center at Standifer Place in Chattanooga.
Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church of South Pittsburg. Prior to moving to Marion County, she was born and raised in Maryville, TN. She was a member of the Maryville High School class of 1964. She worked as a program director of the youth chemical dependency unit at Peninsula Hospital. After moving to Marion County, she looked after homebound patients.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents (Louise B Maxey and Edward Clay Maxey, both of Maryville), her husband, Wendell L Quammen, and by her son, Charles R Wood, Jr. Survivors include: her sister, Bettye Prescott of Roswell, GA; her son, Beverly Clay Wood and his wife (Rebecca), both of Orlando, FL; daughters-in-law Patricia Prince (of Maryville) and Karen Quammen (of Minneapolis, MN); 6 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
No memorial service is scheduled at this time due to COVID 19 concerns. In lieu of flowers, any friends and family wishing to do so may donate flowers to the Healthcare Center at Standifer Place, 2626 Walker Rd, Hamilton Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37401.