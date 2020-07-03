Recipe of the Week: Red, White and Blue, By Regina Walker

Recipe of the Week Red, White, and Blue
By: Regina Mae Walker
Red Tomato Puffs
This is a spin on the classic tomato pie. They make a great side or appetizer and travel well.
INGREDIENTS
1 box puff pastry (each sheet cut into 12 squares)
2 cups mayonnaise
2 cups shredded cheeses (I prefer mozzarella & colby Jack)
3 tbs minced onion
24 small tomato slices
12 leaves fresh basil shredded parmesan salt and pepper
Put each puff pastry square in an individual muffin tin. In a bowl mix mayonnaise, shredded cheese, and minced onion together. Fill each cup 3/4 full with the mixture. Sprinkle about half a leaf of basil on each. Put a slice of tomato on each then sprinkle with salt, pepper and parmesan. Cook according to the puff pastry instructions.
White: Potato Packets
These can be made on the grill or in the oven. They are customizable and a real crowd pleaser.
INGREDIENTS
2 Potatoes, diced
1-2 tbs Oil 1/2 Onion, diced (optional)
1/2 tbs Garlic (optional)
1/2 Bell Pepper, sliced (optional)
These measurements are for 1 foil packet which should feed 2-3 people. Use the optional ingredients if you prefer. Put everything in a bowl add enough oil to coat ingredients used. Be sure to double wrap the aluminum foil. Put on grill and flip every 10 minute. After cooking on both sides check to see if potatoes are soft. If not, keep cooking til they are done. Salt and pepper to taste.
Blue: Easy Blueberry Bunt
This is an easy dessert that I like to make for cookouts or any time I need a dessert last minute. I buy a premade Angel Food bunt cake at a grocery store, but you can make one if you have time!
INGREDIENTS
Angel Food Bunt Cake, cut horizontally
1 12 oz tub Whipped Cream
1 can of Blueberry Pie Filling
On bottom layer of bunt, spread about 1/4 of the whipped cream and top with part of the blueberry filling. Add the top layer of bunt and cover in whipped cream. Pour remaining blueberry filling over the top of the bunt.