Sunday Message, By: Pastor Joseph Manis

With this week being the time of the year that we celebrate our freedom as Americans, let’s not forget the grace of God who gives us true freedom in Christ Jesus.
We as Americans take for granted the many freedoms that we come to know and love. We remember the freedom of speech and religion and forget the many men and women that have fought around the globe so that we might be free. We also forget that Jesus died on a cross so that we might be free from sin and death.
I say this to remind all of us that our ability to assemble and even vote had a price that many paid for. We also need to remember that Christianity comes with a price. Jesus’ blood that covers us as believers.
We have a responsibility to remember and serve others. The poor and disenfranchised. We need to spend time with the lady down the street that is lonely and the man that feels devalued because he can’t find a job that pays enough to feed his family. You and I need to continue to tell others that Jesus loves them and wants to make their lives whole. That is our calling from the graves who fought for freedom and He who said, “It is finished.” Never forget that people shared their life with you so that you might be the person that you are today. Now it’s our turn to serve others. This is what make our country great. This is what makes the United States different.
Pastor Joseph Manis
McKendree – Wells Chapel United Methodist Churches.