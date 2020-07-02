Taste in The Valley: 4th of July BBQ Restaurant Review Ramsey’s BBQ: Take Out Only $

Taste In The Valley
By: Regina Mae Walker
4th of July BBQ Restaurant Review Ramsey’s BBQ: Take Out Only $
For most of us the 4th of July is a time for sun, fun, and food. Bar-b-que is an American classic because it has been wide spread, each part of the country putting their unique twist on it. I am very partial to Tennessee pulled pork bar-b-que (not surprising since that is where I was born, raised and ate). My first memories of great bar-b-que was in my hometown, eating Mr. Freddie Cook’s smoked Boston butts. Anytime that man would sell bar-b-que, there would be a line! Bar-b-que pork must be smokey, moist, and pulled. It should be served with a tomato based sauce that is sweet but not overly so. Freddie set a bar in my mind that some just can’t reach.
Ramsey’s BBQ in Whitwell, Tennessee is a new find for me. My husband, Matthew, had several people tell him he needed to try it, but he could never remember the name. One day, a few months ago, I saw the sign as I was headed to Whitwell and figured that was the place. We went to try it out and were not disappointed! Matthew had a Jumbo Pork Sandwich and I had a stuffed potato. That potato took me back to the days of Oscar’s BBQ in South Pittsburg,TN! The meat is flavorful and tender, the potato was fluffly, with real butter, a healthy layer of gooey cheddar cheese, sour cream, and a thick sweet sauce that just tied it all together.
So of course, I went back the next week, got another potato, and told the owners, Adam and Alisha Ramsey, how good it was! They are some of the nicest people and really know their way around bar-b-que. I’ve seen some delicous looking desserts on their facebook page, but I haven’t had a chance to try one. We went today and Matthew got the Loaded BBQ Fries. One day I might get something besides the potato, but not yet!
If you are like me, you love bar-b-que but don’t want to try to smoke it yourself. Fortunately, several places throughout the valley serve bar-b-que that you could add to your cookout. Ramsey’s BBQ is taking pre-orders for 4th of July pick-up. I suggest trying them out! Other places to get your 4th of July BBQ: Jerome’s Fine Swine & BBQ (Whitwell, TN) preorders for Saturday pickup. Snack Shack (Jasper, TN) Family Packs or BBQ by the pound Friday. Dixie Freeze (South Pittsburg, TN) BBQ by the pound. Mud Creek BBQ (Hollywood, AL) BBQ by the pound or plates on Friday. Kirkpatrick’s Foodland (South Pittsburg) will be selling Ribs on Friday and Saturday.
