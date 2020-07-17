Taste in the Valley
By: Regina Mae Walker
Last month I discovered the best thing that’s happened to rum, since rum was invented! Captain Morgan helped to make the summer of 2020 a little more bearable by putting Vanilla and Orange flavor into their rum. I am not much of a liquor sipper, so I wracked my brain on what to mix it with. Putting it in orange juice just seemed wrong somehow. Then it clicked, “Cream soda!”
After quickly testing my idea I exclaimed, “Wow it tastes just like a Dreamsicle!” Remember to drink responsibly (this stuff tastes so good it is easy to forget there is alcohol in it). After a few weeks of enjoying that drink, Tennessee’s real summer began and the heat inspired me to make a frozen treat.
I don’t know about you but this heat wave has gotten to me. A month ago my flower beds looked nice, I was working on the pool in the middle of the day, and I was enjoying sitting on the patio. Now, I am scampering to shade or air conditioned areas, my flower bed is full of weeds, and my pool is too warm to be refreshing. Don’t get me wrong, I have still been getting out but now I remember why summer isn’t my favorite season. On the bright side, this heat wave inspired me to make some Dole Whip.
Some of you may have had this blessed treat at Disney, but when they shut down parks because of COVID-19, they shared their recipe. I decided to try it out, but measuring frozen pineapples by the cup is difficult and telling me a “scoop” of ice cream isn’t real precise! So I did my best, almost broke my blender, and tweaked it ’til it worked! I poured a shot of Captain Morgan Orange Vanilla Twist over it and was not disappointed! Maybe I should send this recipe back to Disney.
Dole Whip (Regina’s accidental version)
INGREDIENTS
16 oz bag frozen pineapple
8 ounces pineapple juice
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
Blend the ingredients together in a blender. I put the pineapple in, then the juice, followed by the ice cream. I had to blend then stir blend then stir, so I believe I should have put the ingredients in the blender with the order reversed. It was worth the work! I divided it in two glasses, (as I said before) poured about a shot over it, and ate it with a spoon.
Enjoy cooling off with these treats, but remember this rum is seasonal and will be gone too soon!
