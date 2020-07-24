Taste in the Valley By: Regina Mae Walker

Recipe of the Week
Leftover Pasta
If there is one thing I hate, it would be wasting food. So I enjoy trying to find ways to save or transform foods so they are less likely to be wasted. A couple weeks ago I had a bunch of leftover veggies from some meals I had made that week. I also had a surplus of zucchini and squash in the fridge. I looked through my pantry and fridge and found all the leftovers I thought would go bad in a few days if not used.
What I came up with was julienned carrots, an onion, some sliced mushrooms, a serving of leftover raviolis, a half jar of marinara, a half jar of spaghetti sauce, some mozzarella cheese, and as previously mentioned some of the zucchini and squash. This all screamed pasta to me! So I used the end of a bag of egg noodles to round out my meal. As I cooked the noodles in a large pot, I sauteed the onions, carrots and mushrooms in butter until the onions were soft. (Always remember to salt mushrooms and onions when you sautee. It helps their natural juices to release.) I then set the noodles aside to drain, added the sauce into the noodle pot, stirred in the sauteed veggies, and added the leftover raviolis to simmer. In my sautee pan, I heated more butter, added the zucchini and squash, sprinkled with garlic powder, and covered. In the noodle pot, I stirred in some parmesan cheese and the noodles. I served that up in a bowl. When the zucchini and squash was to the tenderness I desired, I added mozzarella cheese and placed it on top of the pasta. My husband raved about this dish and neither of us missed the meat.
If your family does meatless Mondays, you may want to add this to your rotation. Also this is a great idea if you have picky eaters that like pasta but don’t like veggies. To hide the veggies, simply chop the up into tiny pieces. I like to use the Pampered Chef “Chopper” for the job of pulverizing veggies!
Feel free to drop some of your leftovers or strange pantry items you never seem to use in the comments. I will do my best to help give you some ideas on how to use them!
