Taste in the Valley By Regina Mae Walker

Recipe of the Week
By: Regina Mae Walker
This week we got our first recipe submission. Anita Howell is the sister of one of our writers and a semi-pro baker. She has a passion for baking things, playing with flavors, and finding new baked goods to try. Anita has wisdom to give and we are looking forward to receiving her future articles! Check her baking page out on facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/ohsugarbaby/
Any of our readers may submit a recipe by emailing Tasteinthevalley@gmail.com.
Hi Bakers,
How many of you love a tender, homemade biscuit? I do! Today, I am sharing with
you my recipe for Sweet Potato Biscuits. It’s a twist on classic buttermilk biscuits,
with a little less flour and the addition of mashed sweet potatoes. They’re soft,
tender and sooo good with butter and honey. Happy Baking!
Anita
Sweet Potato Biscuits
INGREDIENTS
1 ½ Cups of All Purpose Flour*
1 Tablespoon of Baking Powder
¼ Teaspoon of Baking Soda
1 Teaspoon of Salt
1 Tablespoon of Sugar
1 Stick of Cold Butter cut into small pieces or shredded
½ – ⅔ Cup of Buttermilk**
1 Cup of Cooked and Cooled Sweet Potatoes***
Preheat oven to 425°
Combine dry ingredients, add cold butter and toss together. Mash cooked sweet potatoes with
buttermilk, (begin with ½ cup you can add more if the dough is too dry).
Add sweet potato mixture to the flour, stir until just combined. Turn dough out onto a well floured
surface. Knead lightly 8-10 times. Roll out to about ¾ inch thickness. Cut into rounds or
squares, place on baking sheet about ½ inch apart, brush with butter and bake at 425° for about
15-18 minutes or until golden brown.
*If using Self Rising Flour leave out the baking powder, baking soda and salt.
**If drop biscuits are preferred use ⅔ Cup Buttermilk
***Use baked, boiled or canned Sweet Potatoes
Cooking Tip:
When using cold butter that needs to be cut into small pieces, using a cheese grater makes it easy & keeps the pieces uniform.
Sweet Potato Hack: Buy sweet potatoes in bulk. Bake them & freeze whole on a
parchment or newspaper covered baking pan. Once frozen, place them in a zip top bag, store them frozen until needed, & then pull out as many as needed for a recipe. Let thaw, peel, and add to your dish.
“Taste in the Valley” is sponsored by the Jasper Snack Shack. The Jasper Snack Shack is located at 904 Betsy Pack Drive, the phone number is 423-942-8955. Be sure and tell them that you read about them in “Taste in the Valley”, in The Marion County Messenger!