There Is Always Hope: Drogo Coffee and Tea

Drogo Coffee and Tea
By Hope Holloway
When I called Barrie Clark Sanders–owner and roaster extraordinaire at Drogo Coffee and Tea–I expected to get some useful information for this article, but I didn’t expect to have such a grand time and to find another kindred spirit. This lady is an absolute hoot, and she’s kicking butt and taking names.
We organically figured out many things we share in common–we both love purple, for one, and we both went to universities in Georgia–and in our chatting, Barrie ended up answering my first question before I even got around to asking it. She started telling me about the winding path that brought her to Drogo and roasting coffee. Color me intrigued, because it is quite a dynamic story!
To clarify the point before exploring her past, Barrie made sure I knew that coffee was never her second choice…it was another passion that she delved into later. First, in college, she spent seven years studying medicine and then switched to forensic anthropology. This extremely intelligent lady graduated from Georgia State University, and was then told by the CDC that she was overqualified to work for them in the entry level position that she had applied for in the pandemic department. So what’s an overqualified young woman to do? Well, become one of the fiercest female coffee roasters out there, of course! And that, ladies and gentleman, is how Barrie birthed Drogo Coffee and Tea.
Now, how did she first get interested in coffee? That story goes back further. “It’s a family thing”, Barrie said. Her mother was a nurse–a profession that obviously requires a LOT of coffee-and she, her mom and the rest of the household would all enjoy coffee together, while sitting around and catching up. As a result of the family java admiration, Barrie learned to make a good pot of coffee early on.
So why not become one of the few female roasters out there? Speaking of….Barrie often uses the hashtag #shestheroaster when she posts about her business so that other women can search the hashtag and see that they are not alone in the venture. Barrie mentioned that, if you really think about it, you see women baristas, and sometimes women coffee shop managers, but rarely do you see women in the coffee arena outside of that. In fact, as a woman, it was difficult for Barrie to get an internship in the roasting industry, so she had to take her time and teach herself. Now she’s roasting and creating some amazingly decadent coffees, and hoping to provide scholarships in the future for women hoping to do the same.
After learning about the woman behind the roasting, let’s talk about the delicious coffee itself. It is soooooo good. I’ve mooched several cups of the delightful stuff, both the coffees and teas, over at Duke’s house. Now I’m browsing the website to see which ones I want to order for myself. The short answer is ALL OF THEM! To me, coffee is the sustenance of life and tea makes the day much more enjoyable…and I’ve been nothing but pleased with any of Barrie’s flavors that I have tired so far! The Way coffee and Jack’s Lament tea are two of my favorites. Also, now that I’ve spoken with Barrie, I know how much work and attention goes into each and every product and I really do want to try them all.
As much as I love both coffee and tea, I don’t know beans about roasting and what work goes into the products before they get to me, but Barrie enlightened me a bit on the process. One thing I didn’t know, and she said most people don’t understand, is that for the most part the flavor of the coffee doesn’t come from adding ingredients in–the flavors come from the influence of what is in the soil where the bean is grown. Since the soil is such an important part of the process, Barrie is extremely careful about where her beans grow. She mostly buys from a single, fair trade lot.
Other than the soil, the length of the roasting time plays a large part in the taste of some coffees as well. For instance, a dark roast in some beans might bring out an entirely different flavor profile than a medium or light roast in the same beans. For Barrie, it’s a long process of cupping as she goes, tasting, tasting, tasting…and getting to the exact result needed. There are a very few that have anything added in.
Within that category of those that do have something added, some are dusted in cinnamon, some in cocoa, and then there’s Hades coffee and it is smoked. Hades is a year round special-a Mexican dark roast– that is actually smoked in mesquite wood and has notes of roasted almonds and campfire marshmallows. (I need that in my life! Soon!)
You can find descriptions and more information on each enticing coffee flavor and tea on Barrie’s lovely website–drogocoffee.com. While there, be sure to check out all of the gorgeous, unique artwork. Barrie does some of the artwork herself. Other artwork she commissions from local artists both giving them work and paying them full value (unlike the places who want to pay artists in ‘exposure’). Barrie says she has also been doing art commissions on the side herself through the changing times of the past few months, as she says she will do what she needs to do to keep her office manager paid at her full salary. (Barry speaks highly of her dear office manager!)
Speaking of the changing times…my next question to Barrie was asking her how the pandemic has affected Drogo Coffee and Tea. Barrie responded that going to markets and conventions had heretofore been the lifeblood of her business. In fact, March had been scheduled to be her biggest market month ever. Barrie had numerous markets scheduled and, as you can imagine, every single one of them ended up being cancelled.
At this point, instead of wallowing in this huge loss, Barrie realized it was time to step up and figure out a new plan. And that she did! This step back from the markets gave Barrie time to work on her online sales and presence, to help her to keep valid and keep selling.
Barrie was able to put into effect a safe delivery system, for one thing. She knocks, stands back, and makes sure the client gets their item in a contactless delivery. Barrie has also implemented a subscription program with about eight different types of subscriptions! So through this adversity that the pandemic has presented, Barrie continues to–as I mentioned in the beginning–kick butt and take names. It’s not easy, but she’s continuing to do her thing. If you happen to like her gumption, but not like coffee or tea (I mean, I can’t imagine–but you do you!), there is a “support me on Ko-fi” button on her website, if you’d like to contribute in that way.
By this point in our journey, dear reader, you know Barrie Clark Sanders is an intriguing person. You know Drogo Coffee and Tea has a wicked, cool vibe. You know the coffees and teas taste amazing and are out of this world. So it’s time! You need to go right now, no dilly-dallying, no lolly-gagging, and no messing around…go straight to the Drogo Coffee and Tea website at www.drogocoffee.com, and see which coffees and teas you want to order! A whole lot of love, work, determination and dedication goes into each package, so you can’t go wrong no matter which of the flavors you decide to try!