Turning Your Fear Into Faith By: Paul B. Robinson

Turning Your Fear Into Faith
Mark 5:25-34
“A woman in the crowd had suffered for twelve years with constant bleeding. She had suffered a great deal from many doctors, and over years she had spent everything she had to pay them, but she had gotten no better. In fact, she had gotten worse. She heard about Jesus, so she came up behind him through the crowd and touched his robe…”
Today, we as a people have come across a great deal of fear. So, I have a question. Do you have fear? Or, do you have faith? I’d like to share with you three forms of fear the woman had: (1) she had fear of dying (verse 25), (2) she had fear of running out of money for doctors (verse 26), and (3) she had fear that her situation had not gotten better but worse (verse 26).
How is your faith today? The bible says, “Without faith it is impossible to please God.” (Hebrews 11:6). I heard the late Rev. John W. Morris explain that F.E.A.R is False Evidence Appearing Real. Do not let the times we live in now cause you to have fear. If you know Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, then you have nothing to fear. In verse 27, the bible tells us that the woman heard about Jesus. I believe when she heard about Jesus that her faith began to grow.
What happened to you when you first heard about Jesus? Did you have to wait a while and learn more about Him before your faith kicked in? If we just keep our eyes on Jesus, who is the author and finisher of our faith, then we can live without fear in this world today. We can understand that all we need to heal our nation is to put FAITH over FEAR instead of FEAR over FAITH. In Jesus’s name, AMEN.
Rev. Paul B. Robinson
Pastor of The E.P.I.C. Worship Cente