Taste in the Valley By: Regina Mae Walker

Taste In The Valley
Recipe of the Week Key Lime Everything!
By: Regina Walker
I don’t know if anyone else feels this way, but to me nothing says summer like Key Lime Pie. Today I’m going to discuss some non traditional key lime favorites and snacks. My college roommate, Amber, used to make a no bake key lime pie. I remember she put cinnamon in the graham cracker crust and we all thought that was the best flavor combination since pumpkin and spice! One Easter I made my husband a delightful Key Lime cake. Trisha Yearwood really nailed the flavors! Of course it is topped with cream cheese icing! (Check it out in her section of the Food Network website.) If this sounds like a slice of paradise, you will love these easy ‘key lime’ snacks. I found a key lime muddy buddy recipe on Pinterest that I tweaked. It was just too sweet for me to consider ‘key lime’. After the adjustments, my family went wild over it. I also made my mother-in-law a sugar free key lime dip. (Don’t worry there is a full sugar version too!) I was craving some key lime pie, but didn’t have time to bake one before going to my in-laws’ for game night. So I decided to take a ‘chocolate mousse’ recipe my mom makes and turn it into a key lime dip. It is definitely a recipe I will be making again!
Key Lime Muddy Buddies
INGREDIENTS
6 cups Chex (I used the Rice version)
1 12 oz bag white chocolate chips
1 small box lime jello
1 cup powdered sugar
Zest of 1 lime
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix powdered sugar and lime jello together in a gallon zip bag. Place Chex in a large bowl or on a sheet pan. In a microwave safe bowl, for 30 seconds at a time, microwave the white chocolate chips. Stir between each time; do this until mostly melted (shouldn’t take over 1 minute 30 seconds). I prefer to use a silicone bowl because they don’t get as hot. Using a silicone spatula, pour melted chocolate over the cereal. Mix cereal gently until it is all coated evenly. Sprinkle on the lime zest & toss again if needed. Immediately pour into the bag, zip it up, and shake until they are coated in the powder. Set aside to cool. Then enjoy before they disappear!
Key Lime Dip
INGREDIENTS
8 oz cream cheese, softened
2 tbs lime juice Small container of whipped cream
1 small box lime jello
INSTRUCTIONS
In a mixing bowl, mix cream cheese and lime juice until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and jello mix. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. I served this dip with graham crackers and vanilla wafers. Sugar Free Version Substitutions: Sugar free jello Sugar free cool whip The best thing about these recipes is that you can choose your flavor. If you want a watermelon dip, use watermelon jello. If you want orange muddy buddies, use orange jello.
As a bonus (adult) recipe, try a shot of Blue Chair Bay’s Key Lime Rum Cream over a scoop or two of lime sherbet! Now you can enjoy the taste of summer any day.
“Taste in the Valley” is sponsored by the Jasper Snack Shack. The Jasper Snack Shack is located at 904 Betsy Pack Drive, the phone number is 423-942-8955. Be sure and tell them that you read about them in “Taste in the Valley”, in The Marion County Messenger!