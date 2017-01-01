Contributed Content Policy

What do we mean by “contributed content?”
Contributed content refers to all content formats including, article, publications, stories, digital images, photographs in any format, printable materials, video files, comments, written documents, recordings, and other digital files submitted to MarionCountyMessenger.com’s website or other media platforms including “social media” such as Facebook and Twitter. This is content that is contributed by a third party to our website and is not the work or writings of a paid staff member or reporter of MarionCountyMessenger.com; and therefore MarionCountyMessenger.com can not be held liable for the content for any reason, but instead any infringements would befall on the contributor.
How do I submit a photograph or other content?
All contributed content submissions can be made by email to news@marioncountymessenger.com. Send a separate email for each photo, video, or file submitted.
Is there a size limit for image and other email attachment file size?
Yes, 10 MB for email submissions. To look good on our website, an image would ideally be at least 1000 pixels on its longest side. In general the bigger, that is the more pixels, the better.
How many photos can I submit?
You can submit as many as you would like.
Can I get credit or attribution for my photo?
Yes. MarionCountyMessneger.com agrees to give attribution or credit for the photo, provided original photographer includes his/her name along with photo title upon submission. The format of attribution will be Title of the Image |Photographer Name.
OR
When no title is provided the photo credit format will be, Contributed Photo | Photographer Name.
Where do I provide MCM with information about the photo?
Photos are submitted by email. Please include the title and name of photographer in the email Subject line.
Ex. “Sunlight on Old Barn by Judy Jones”
Provide any addition description you would like to include in the body of the email.
Will you edit or change my photo?
We do not usually edit contributed content such as a photo. We will occasionally correct spelling mistakes in the Title and Caption. Please pay close attention to captions and titles.
What rights and terms of use am I agreeing to when I submit content?
By submitting content, a photo, video or other digital file, you automatically;
1.0 Grant MarionCountyMessenger.com permission to use the contributed content on the wesbite and in our electronic and other publication platforms.
2.0 Grant a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, and fully sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, publish, incorporate into other works including promotions, distribute and display, and utilize contributed content, in whole or in part on all our media platforms as well as via any new technologies or platforms we deploy in the future.
3.0 Agree and represent that you have obtained all permissions necessary from any identifiable people in the photos to publish the photos on MarionCountyMessenger.com, and in our electronic and other publications. You further agree and certify that, should any contributed content include individuals under the age of 18, you have obtained and confirmed the expressed permission of each such individual’s parent or legal guardian before to submitting the content.
4.0 Represent and certify that you are at least 18 years old or are contributing content with the permission of, and under the supervision of, a parent or legal guardian. This supervising parent or legal guardian assumes all responsibilities for the contributed content including any legal liability incurred (see point 5.0)
5.0 You agree and certify that you will indemnify MarionCountyMessenger.com and its directors, officers, managers, employees, and affiliated organizations, from and against and all losses, expenses, damages, and costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, resulting from any claim brought by any third party relating to content you have contributed.
6.0 Agree and represent that you have full copyright ownership of the photo, video, or other content.
Are there any rules or guidelines to submitting content?
Montgomery Community Media retains the right not to publish your contributed content or remove it from our platforms at any time. There are a few firm rules listed below which are intended to make mymcmedia.org and our channels a pleasant and “family friendly” place to visit.
Rules for all contributed content:
No pornographic or sexually explicit content.
No obscene content, including obscene gestures or hints of obscene gestures
No content that could be construed to violate a person’s right to privacy.
No content that could be construed to degrade or harass others based on race, gender, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.
No content that incorporates advertising or promotion.
No content that violates a Montgomery County or Maryland state law.
Guidelines related specifically to photographs:
No borders.
No obtrusive text or watermarks.
No extensive image manipulations, distortions, or fake items in the photo.
No non-photo files or images of paintings, drawings, or screen shots.
Why can’t I see my photo or contributed content on MarionCountyMessenger.com?
All submitted photos are moderated by MarionCountyMessenger.com. There will be a short lag time between submitting your photo and seeing it on our website. We make every effort to make photos public as soon as possible.