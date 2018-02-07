Election and Political Advertisement Policy

Election announcements are printed once for each candidate on MarionCountyMessenger.com, free of charge.
All free announcements must run at least six weeks before the May 1, Primary. The last day to submit an election notice is March 9. This policy keeps one candidate from having an unfair advantage over another candidate. Free announcements are limited to 180 words. (This deadline is for both Republican and Democratic candidates).
Rallies and platforms in addition to the free announcement are paid advertising. Ads must be labeled as political advertising and must be prepaid at the time of placement.
Ads determined libelous by the publisher will not be accepted for publication.
Charges made by any candidate in the last publication before the election will be submitted to other candidates so they have an opportunity to respond to allegations.
Contact Editor@MarionCountyMessenger.com for further information.