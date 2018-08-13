Around Town
Aug. 18
The Great Kiwanis Duck Race fundraiser, 9 a.m. off the Walnut Street Bridge. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Kiwanis Youth Foundation which funds local nonprofit organizations that work with underserved children and families. During the race, more than 5,000 rubber ducks will be launched from the Walnut Street Bridge and will float down to the finish line at the new pier along on the Northshore. Each duck has a number, 1 – 5,500, and costs $5 to adopt for the great race. After three heats, the person holding the ticket number corresponding to the fastest floating duck will win $2,000. The prize for 2nd place is $1,000, and the 3rd place winner will win $500. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga visit them online at www.kiwanischatt.org, email them at kiwanischatt@comcast.net, or visit them on Facebook.
Aug. 25
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct artillery programs at Point Park on Lookout Mountain. Demonstrations, each lasting approximately 30 minutes, are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Admission to Point Park is $7 per adult, ages 16 and over, youth, ages 15 and under, are free.
Aug. 28
English Country Dance for All with Suzanne Ford will be at the Heritage House in East Brainerd, 7-9 p.m.
Sept. 1-2
The National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, Inc. host annual Mid-South Regional Convention at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Free to the public are the lectures: “Why Make a Skeleton Clock?” (11 a.m. Sept. 1); “Virtual Tour of the Watch and Clock Museum” (2 p.m. Sept. 1); and “Horological Treasures of the World” (10 a.m. Sept. 2). Also free to the public is the exhibit, “Skeleton Timepieces” (clocks and watches with visible moving parts). An exhibit walking tour is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sept. 1. Visitors may pay a $10 fee for access to “The Mart” on both Sept. 1, 1-4:30 p.m., and Sept. 2, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., to view or purchase horological items. “The Mart” visitor may also try his hand at assembling a clock movement or polishing a pivot on a lathe.
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will host a special living history encampment with the 16th Alabama at Point Park, on Lookout Mountain.-Programs are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission to Point Park is $7 per adult, ages 16 and over. Youth, ages 15 and under, are free.
Sept. 2-3
Labor Day Car Show benefitting the Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love for Walker County. Car show registration is Monday, Sept. 3, from 8-11:30 a.m. Walker County Civic Center, 10052 US Highway 27, in Rock Spring. Sock Hop on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. For more information call 706-638-1909 Ext 1276 or email stockingfulloflove@gmail.com.
Sept. 3
Whitwell’s Labor Day Celebration returns with the parade and events at Whitwell Park following the parade. The parade is scheduled to start around 9am CDT.
The Marion County Cruisers will be hosting the 9th Annual Labor Day Car Show at the Powell’s Crossroads Ballpark, starting at 9:30 AM CDT. Registrations for cars is 9:30-11:30 AM. The event will feature plenty of classic and late model cars, trucks and more! There will be two $500 Grand Prizes, 50/50 tickets, door prizes, a silent auction, Top 50 Awards, specialty trophies, horsepower dyno and contest, swapmeet, arts & crafts and other vendors, food by the Sequatchie Valley Shriner’s Club, oldies music and entertainment by CarShowMusic.com, free vendor setup, and plenty of fun for the whole family! More info? Call David Hall at (423)785-6903 or Jeff Keef at (423)718-4034.
Labor Day at The Post returns to Fort Oglethorpe’s Polo Field at Barnhardt Circle. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and includes food, arts and crafts vendors, activities for the kids and musical entertainment. www.6thcavalrymuseum.org.
Sept. 4
English Country Dance for All with Suzanne Ford will be at the Heritage House in East Brainerd, 7-9 p.m.
Sept. 8-9
Repticon, a mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased at http://repticon.com/repticon-chattanooga/
Sept. 13
“Walk the Gallery” with Shuptrine’s, 2613 Broad Street, 6-8 p.m. Visit the new gallery space and view fine American art including works by Alan Shuptrine.
Sept. 15
Habitat for Humanity of Catoosa County, Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold and the Share America Foundation, Inc., will host the Chattanooga premiere of the Alan Autry’s film “Victory by Submission” at 5 p.m. at Ringgold High School Auditorium, 29 Tiger Tr. The event is a fundraiser for all three charitable organizations. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance at Catoosa Habitat (Community Bank), 4914 Battlefield Pkwy. www.CatoosaHabitat.org or call (706) 861-5858.
Sept. 16
Hope Unlimited Ministries will host their annual Celebration of Hope event at Coolidge Park, 3-7 p.m. Live entertainment will feature two Christian artists: Pastor Vincent Carr, from Cartersville, Ga. and Faith Ecklund from Nashville. Food, testimonies of encouragement from single parents, health fair booths, and activities and crafts for the children. Free event and the public is invited. For more information, please contact Rita Carr, executive director of Hope Unlimited Ministries at 493-0288.
Sept. 18
English Country Dance for All with Suzanne Ford will be at the Heritage House in East Brainerd, 7-9 p.m.
Oct. 3
Habitat or Humanity hosts Raise the Roof, 11:30 a.m. at the Chattanooga Convention and Trade Center. Associate Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Founder of Fresh Raise for Life Ministries, and Associate General Counsel of Habitat for Humanity International, Natosha Reid Rice, will deliver the keynote address.Tickets are $65 and tables (seating eight) are $500. To purchase tickets or tables, visit eventbrite.com or call 756-0507.
Oct. 13
Marion County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13th at Marion County High School’s football stadium. Registration and check-in at 10am and the Walk starts at 10:30am. To register or make a donation, visit http://act.alz.org/MarionCounty. For more info, call Allison Darras, Manager of Development at (423)265-3600 or email at adarras@alz.org. For info about programs and services, contact Amy French, Senior Manager of Programs and Education at afrench@alz.org. All programs and services are free.
Nov. 24
The Chattanooga Hungry Turkey Half Marathon and 5K will take place in Coolidge Park starting at 8:45 a.m. All ages are welcome and the event will benefit Chattanooga Sports Ministries. Runners will receive a commemorative Hungry Turkey quarter zip, a finisher medal and cinnamon rolls at the finish line. For more information and to register, visit tennesseeruns.com/chattanoogahungryturkeyrun.