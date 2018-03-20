Area Storm Shelters
In many counties in our service area, the county government, sheriff’s department, or emergency management agency (EMA) have coordinated with local churches, schools, or businesses to provide safe shelter locations for community members who might not otherwise have the needed shelter during severe weather or a tornado threat–specifically those who live in a mobile home or trailer.
In North Alabama, many communities also have community roadside storm shelters, which were installed following the April 2011 tornadoes via State and Federal grants. However, in some counties and locations where no shelter is available you will need to shelther-in-place instead of using a communal shelter.
Identifying a location to shelter-in-place…
An underground area, such as a basement or storm cellar, provides the best protection from a tornado. If an underground shelter is unavailable, consider the following:
If you are at home, work, school:
- Seek a small interior room or hallway on the lowest floor possible
(closet,interior hallway, bathroom) away from corners, windows, doors, andoutside walls.
Stay away from doors, windows, and outside walls
- Stay in the center of the room, and avoid corners because they attract debris
- Rooms constructed with reinforced concrete, brick or block with no windows and a heavy concrete floor or roof system overhead
- Avoid auditoriums, cafeterias and gymnasiums that have flat, wide-span roofs.
Put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. Get under a sturdy table anduse pillows, blankets, or other “cushions” to protect your head and neck. As a last resort,use your arms to protect your head and neck.
If you are in a mobile home:
- Take shelter in a building with a strong foundation
- If a shelter is not available, lie in a ditch or low-lying area a safe distance away from the mobile home.
- Use your arms to protect head and neckMobile homes are particularly vulnerable to tornadoes. They can be easily overturned, even if precautions have been taken to tie down the unit. If you are in a mobile home when a tornado is approaching, evacuate the home immediately.
If you are outdoors or in a vehicle:
- If possible, get inside a building.
- If driving, NEVER try to outrun a tornado! They can change direction quickly and can instantly lift up a car, truck or any other vehicle and toss it through the air.
- Get out of the vehicle immediately and take shelter in a nearby building.
- If shelter is unavailable or there is no time to get indoors, lie in a ditch or low-lying area or crouch near a strong building.
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck
- Stay alert to the potential for flooding
Here is a list of area storm shelters for use in severe weather…
Marion Co., TN:
Shelter-in-place or wait until official shelter locations are announced by Sheriff’s Dept. or EMA
Grundy Co., TN:
Altamont
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12471 Hwy 108
Bishop Aaron Barrett 692-3060
Church 692-3089
Beersheba Springs
Grace Baptist Church
56 Backbone Rd.
Pastor Johnny Gross – 692-3080
Church 692-3916
Coalmont – NO Shelter
Gruetli-Laager – NO SHELTER
Monteagle
First Baptist Church
239 1st Street
Church 924-3243
Milton Ogelvie 924-5707
Wayne Cox 924-2121
Roger Everett 235-0273
Palmer
First Baptist Church – Basement
Hwy 56 next to Dr. Wah’s Office
Billy Guffey 779-3984
Pelham
Valley Home Methodist Church
Half Basement
Tracy City
First Baptist Church
531 Main Street
Church – 592-8100
Ben or Mandy Curtis – 592-8101
Note from Grundy Co. EMA: We only encourage use of these shelters for people in unsteady buildings or mobile/modular homes. People who are traveling may also make use of shelters in times of emergency.
The buildings listed above are for Thunder Storms and Tornadic Events.
Sequatchie Co., TN:
Sequatchie Co. Rescue Squad
16385 Rankin Ave.
Phone: (423)949-2207
Jackson Co., AL:
Bridgeport Elementary School
1014 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Middle School
620 Jacobs Ave, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Shelter
602 Broadway Ave, Bridgeport
Bridgeport Shelter
2105 5th St, Bridgeport
Bryant Elementary School
6645 Al Highway 73
Dutton Elementary School
180 Main Street, Dutton
Dutton Town Hall
69 Browntown Road (Basement)
Earnest Pruitt Center of Technology school
29500 block us hwy 72 Hollywood
Flat Rock Elementary School
788 County Road 326, Flat Rock
Higdon Park Storm Shelter
28424 AL Highway 71, Higdon
Hollywood school
6369 co rd 33 Hollywood al
Jackson County Courthouse (basement) — Scottsboro
123 East Laurel Street
Scottsboro
(256) 574-9330
Langston Shelter
9277 County Road 67, Langston
Macedonia Elementary School
196 County Road 49, Section
North Jackson High School
45549 Alabama Highway 277, Stevenson
North Sand Mountain High School
29333 Alabama Highway 71, Higdon
Paint Rock Valley High School
51 County Road 3, Princeton
Paint Rock Shelter
3881 U.S. Highway 72, Paint Rock
Pisgah High School
60 Metcalf St, Pisgah
Pisgah Shelter
6209 County Road 88, Pisgah
Princeton Park Storm Shelter
325 County Road 3, Princeton
Rosalie Elementary School
162 County Road 355, Pisgah
Section High School
141 Al Highway 71
Section Shelter
72 Dutton Road, Section
Skyline High School, Scottsboro
897 County Road 25, Scottsboro
Stevenson Elementary School
930 Old Mt. Carmel Rd, Stevenson
Stevenson Middle School
701 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson
Stevenson Shelter
905 E. 2nd Street, Stevenson
Stevenson Shelter
802 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson
Stevenson Shelter
107 Tennessee Ave, Stevenson
Woodville High School
290 County Road 63, Woodville
Hamilton Co., TN:
Shelter-in-place or wait until official shelter locations are announced by Sheriff’s Dept. or EMA